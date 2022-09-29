ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

G League Ignite signs 4-star guard London Johnson

London Johnson, a four-star guard in the 2023 class, will sign with the G League Ignite program ahead of the upcoming season, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Johnson's deal will be in the seven figures and count as the largest Ignite salary since its inception in 2020, sources told Charania.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
theScore

Source: Raiders signing Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing veteran linebacker Blake Martinez, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Martinez joins the AFC West side more than a week after a reported free-agent visit. He visited the Baltimore Ravens around the same time he met with the Raiders. The 28-year-old spent...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy