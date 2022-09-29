ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

breezejmu.org

Resiliency for JMU women’s soccer secures win over Appalachian State

Unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a tie against conference foe Southern Mississippi, the women’s soccer Dukes defeated App State 1-0 on a joyous senior recognition day. “We were fairly dominant with the ball,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I thought we played with a lot...
BOONE, NC
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
breezejmu.org

JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State

Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA

