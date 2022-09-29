Read full article on original website
Coaches Chatter | Cignetti readying for ‘tremendous challenge’ Arkansas State presents
A day and change after Curt Cignetti coached JMU to a dominant yet imperfect 27-point win over Texas State to move to 4-0 (2-0 Sun Belt), he didn’t gloat, and it’s onto Arkansas State — as one might guess. Coaches from around the Sun Belt Conference spoke...
Resiliency for JMU women’s soccer secures win over Appalachian State
Unbeaten in their last three matches and coming off a tie against conference foe Southern Mississippi, the women’s soccer Dukes defeated App State 1-0 on a joyous senior recognition day. “We were fairly dominant with the ball,” head coach Joshua Walters said. “I thought we played with a lot...
JMU takes down Texas State 40-13 in first-ever Sun Belt home victory
JMU football took on Texas State in the rain to celebrate Family Weekend, its first game since the historic win at App State. The Dukes wasted no time, scoring early, and beat the traveling Bobcats 40-13 to improve to 4-0. JMU cross country finished 28th of 46 teams Friday at...
JMU football now 4-0 after Family Weekend win over Texas State
Players slipped and slid all around Bridgeforth Stadium for Saturday afternoon’s Family Weekend football game, and colored ponchos and jackets scattered the stands, fighting through the chilly 53 degree October weather. After the thrilling comeback victory over Appalachian State last week, the desire to keep the Dukes in the...
JMU men’s soccer concedes three in Sun Belt loss to Kentucky
JMU men’s soccer fell to 0-2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play in its 3-1 home loss to No. 5 Kentucky. The Dukes kept the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, but two goals in two minutes, at 53’ and 55’, were too much to overcome. Freshman goalie...
