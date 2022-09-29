ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
The Associated Press

Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show

NEW YORK (AP) — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns. He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them. “I was watching the girls do rehearsal and I was like, oh my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor in her heels walking up these marble steps. How fabulous. It’s so cool to be here,” Siriano said. Taylor lived in the six-story, French Renaissance Revival townhouse now nestled among office buildings in Midtown for several years in the 1950s during her Michael Todd era. It’s now an art space.
Vogue Magazine

At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala

At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Exudes Elegance in Armani Privé Pink Capris, Mandarin Top & Hot Pink Heels at the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker attended the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the beloved classic’s reboot getting many to brush their brooms off and get witchy just in time for Halloween. The premiere, which took place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York yesterday, saw the former “Sex And The City” star chicly dressed in a blooming Armani Privé set, along with vibrant footwear. An undeniable style icon, Parker showed out in a teal long sleeve mandarin top with a high neck, the garment featuring florals in bright pink fading into a gradient of a lush purple. Every hem of the...
WWD

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle

Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
In Style

Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown

Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.
People

Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat front row in support of Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut and first show since the start of the pandemic amidst rumored family feud  Victoria Beckham just made her comeback on the runway — and it was an emotional return at that.  On Friday, the designer presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, making it her first live runway show since the start of the pandemic and her PFW debut. While it was a sartorial affair, it also seemed to...
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week

The actress and her 15-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week. The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event. Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the...
Footwear News

Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.
Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker Channelled Carrie Bradshaw At The Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere

In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on 30 September 30), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun – but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere this week had her channelling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colours, silhouette and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally wear today.
