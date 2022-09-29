Read full article on original website
Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit
Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag. Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
Madonna, 64, seen ‘booty dancing’ at LaQuan Smith’s NYFW afterparty
There’s no stopping Madge. The 64-year-old “Material Girl” pop icon has spent the past month partying her way around Manhattan, so naturally she brought her twerking skills to New York Fashion Week. Madonna hit designer LaQuan Smith’s fashion show on the Intrepid on Monday night, and then...
Janet Jackson front row at Siriano's glam fashion week show
NEW YORK (AP) — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks Wednesday to go with his trademark ballgowns. He was inspired by Taylor, of course, for an Old Hollywood-infused show but told The Associated Press a slew of stylish icons were also muses: Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Bianca Jagger and Judy Garland among them. “I was watching the girls do rehearsal and I was like, oh my God, imagine Elizabeth Taylor in her heels walking up these marble steps. How fabulous. It’s so cool to be here,” Siriano said. Taylor lived in the six-story, French Renaissance Revival townhouse now nestled among office buildings in Midtown for several years in the 1950s during her Michael Todd era. It’s now an art space.
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Sarah Jessica Parker Exudes Elegance in Armani Privé Pink Capris, Mandarin Top & Hot Pink Heels at the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker attended the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the beloved classic’s reboot getting many to brush their brooms off and get witchy just in time for Halloween. The premiere, which took place at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York yesterday, saw the former “Sex And The City” star chicly dressed in a blooming Armani Privé set, along with vibrant footwear. An undeniable style icon, Parker showed out in a teal long sleeve mandarin top with a high neck, the garment featuring florals in bright pink fading into a gradient of a lush purple. Every hem of the...
Julia Fox’s Style Evolution: From Red Carpet Premieres to Date Nights With Kanye West
From red carpets to late-night rendezvous! Julia Fox‘s fashion is always the topic of conversation. Since stepping onto the scene in 2019, the actress has commanded attention with her bold looks. The star made her grand debut on the fashion circuit with the premiere of Uncut Gems in 2019....
Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat and Jaden Smith Take in Thom Browne’s Opera Spectacle
Thom Browne knows how to put on a great show, and this season he didn’t disappoint. With nearly 60 looks and clocking in at 30 minutes — an eternity in the era of fast-paced runways — Browne offered up a delectable piece of Opera cake with layers and layers of performance art. It was a play on the classic tale of Cinderella, with Gwendoline Christie swanning up and down the gilded halls to open the show. Models walked in a succession of gowns in confectionery colors and blending eras of history.More from WWDSituationist RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Yeezy RTW Spring...
Kim Kardashian Went Full-On Mermaid in a Sheer Netted Gown
Last night, Kim Kardashian had a major mermaid moment while sitting front row at Fendi's special NYFW fashion show. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Baguette bag at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Kim channeled a sea goddess that made the transition to land in a sparkly-sheer, netted dress.
Ana De Armas Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Sequined Dress At The 'Blonde' Premiere
Ana de Armas was a vision at the Hollywood red carpet premiere of Blonde in a shimmering, sultry and illuminating gown! The Knives Out actress, 34, donned a floor-length Louis Vuitton dress that was adorned in glistening sequins and featured a halter, plunging neckline and curve-hugging fit. The No Time...
Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble
She's the definition of a style icon.
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham sat front row in support of Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week debut and first show since the start of the pandemic amidst rumored family feud Victoria Beckham just made her comeback on the runway — and it was an emotional return at that. On Friday, the designer presented her spring/summer 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, making it her first live runway show since the start of the pandemic and her PFW debut. While it was a sartorial affair, it also seemed to...
Jodie Turner-Smith's Pink Hair Deserves Its Own Personal Runway
Jodie Turner-Smith is turning Milan Fashion Week into her own personal runway. On Sept. 23, the actor attended the Gucci spring/summer '23 show, and her hair, which had previously been platinum blond, was a bright pink color. Turner-Smith's hair evolution has continued to keep fans on their toes as the...
Cher steals the Balmain show at Paris fashion week
The pop legend is the face (or elbow) of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s new collection
Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival
Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon party at New York Fashion Week
These Material Girls know how to strike a pose. Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon hit the New York Fashion Week afterparty circuit Monday, commanding attention with their standout style. For LaQuan Smith’s post-show bash at The Blond, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop paired her bubblegum pink hair with freshly...
Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Ramona, 15, Makes Rare Appearance with Mom at Paris Fashion Week
The actress and her 15-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, sat front row at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old enjoyed a stylish mother-daughter date night this week. The actress, 44, and daughter Ramona made a rare appearance together at the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, where the pair sat front row for the special event. Gyllenhaal and Ramona, whom the Oscar nominee shares with husband Peter Sarsgaard, both dressed chic for the...
Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.
Beyoncé Praises Sister Solange After Scoring New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
Talent runs deep in the Knowles family. Last week, Solange scored an original composition for the New York City Ballet (NYCB), becoming the second Black woman to do so, CBS News reports. Ballerinas tied up their point shoes to perform in a special one-night-only program. The Gala, conceived by Sarah...
Kendall Jenner Returns to New York Fashion Week in Proenza Schouler Show Alongside Friend Bella Hadid
Kendall Jenner is kicking off the New York Fashion Week in style!. The supermodel impressed the crowd on Friday while gracing the runway for Proenza Schouler Show alongside friend Bella Hadid at Hall Des Lumieres in New York City. For the fall/winter collection, Jenner, 26, rocked a white crochet dress...
Sarah Jessica Parker Channelled Carrie Bradshaw At The Hocus Pocus 2 Premiere
In Sarah Jessica Parker’s new film, Hocus Pocus 2 (which premieres on 30 September 30), she may play an evil and slightly goofy witch who sucks the soul of children for fun – but her chic look for the movie’s New York City premiere this week had her channelling another one of her iconic screen characters. The outfit’s bold colours, silhouette and sky-high shoes were all something that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw would totally wear today.
