BRICK – A jury took less than two hours to conclude that a local woman was guilty of a 2020 murder. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, struck and killed her wife, Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, with a container used for chilling wine. After three weeks at trial, the jury decided that she “purposely or knowingly caused serious bodily injury to Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus which resulted in her death,” according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. She was also found guilty of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO