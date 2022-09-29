Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Education, security and space edition
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today it’s education, security and space. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Education, security and...
TechCrunch
How much to pay your engineer? This startup will tell you
For Roger Lee, the issue came up repeatedly when he co-founded 401(k) provider Human Interest, which achieved unicorn status in August of 2021 and today has nearly 700 employees. (Lee is no longer involved in that company’s day-to-day operations, although he remains on its board.) “Figuring out employee compensation...
TechCrunch
Accel, BoxGroup, Cowboy Ventures, Pear VC and Yahoo to judge Startup Battlefield at Disrupt
Improve your pitch: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think. The judges’ feedback provides insight into the criteria they use to determine whether a company is viable or not. Watch and learn what investors look for, what motivates them and what pushes them to schedule a meeting.
TechCrunch
Egyptian venture capital firm Algebra Ventures hits first close of second fund at $100M
While Algebra Ventures predicted it would reach its first close in Q3 2021, the firm had to wait an entire year to achieve that. However, the lag afforded Algebra Ventures enough time to exceed what it initially earmarked for the fund. The firm disclosed in a statement that it has finalized a $100 million first close and expects to reach its final close by the end of Q1 2023.
TechCrunch
SingleStore raises $30M more to bring its database tech to new customers
In an email interview with TechCrunch, Raj Verma said that the new capital will be put toward product development and engineering efforts as well as supporting investments in sales. He also said that it’ll be used to fund geographic expansion as SingleStore eyes a broader swath of customers across Europe and Asia.
TechCrunch
Investing app Stash adds crypto offering, passes $125M in annual revenue
The company, valued at $1.4 billion during the Series G fundraise, also shared its latest annual revenue figure with TechCrunch, which Robinson said amounts to $125 million today. Deposits on the platform have grown 30% over the past year and it has nearly $3 billion in assets under management today, according to a spokesperson for the company. That’s up from an AUM of $1 billion in April 2020, according to previous TechCrunch reporting.
TechCrunch
Easop helps you grant equity to international employees
If you’re working for a tech startup and you’re in charge of hiring, you know that finding the right candidate can be quite difficult — and even more if you’re only looking for local candidates. That’s why more companies are now hiring remote workers. And the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this trend.
TechCrunch
GIC backs Indian EV startup Euler Motors in $60 million funding
Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC led the New Delhi-headquartered startup’s Series C funding. Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, QRG, ADB Ventures and Moglix also participated in the funding, which values Euler Motors at $200 million. Long before the Olas of the world ventured into building an electric bike, which...
TechCrunch
Railsr, formerly Railsbank, raises $46M for embedded finance, says it now has 300 customers
This is a Series C that is coming in the form of $26 million in equity and $20 million, in debt the company said. The equity portion is an inside round, meaning all repeat investors, with Anthos Capital leading and Ventura, Outrun Ventures, CreditEase and Moneta also participating. Mars Capital provided the debt.
TechCrunch
Welcome to Q4, crypto fans and Tesla stans
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
TechCrunch
Geely’s Europe expansion continues, Argo robotaxis on the Lyft app and Tesla AI Day takeaways
Welcome back to The Station, your central hub for all past, present and future means of moving people and packages from Point A to Point B. The week capped off with Tesla AI Day, a recruitment/roadshow that ended up lasting three hours. Yeah. What did we learn and see? Tesla...
TechCrunch
South African startup Talk360’s seed funding hits $7M after new backing
Talk360’s latest investors include Allan Gray E2 Ventures (AGEV), Kalon Venture Partners, E4E Africa, Endeavor, existing lead investor HAVAÍC and a number of angel investors, including Tjaart van der Walt and Coenraad Jonker. The company plans to use the new funding to launch a pan-African payment platform next...
TechCrunch
E-commerce software bundler Carbon6 Technologies grabs $66M in equity, debt
Instead of continuing to buy each business, inventory and advertising management tool separately, Carbon6 Technologies’ co-founders Justin Cobb, Kazi Ahmed and Naseem Saloojee believe all of them should live under one umbrella. Their Toronto-based company is in the business of acquiring those types of software for use by e-commerce...
TechCrunch
John Curtius is leaving Tiger Global to start his own venture fund
The Tiger Global quarterly investor letter that it sent out earlier today also confirms the news. “We are grateful for all his contributions to Tiger Global and have appreciated his work ethic and intellect,” it said. “We look forward to staying close and finding ways to collaborate.” He will be working with the investment team to transition responsibilities, although as he was also personally invested in a number of the portfolio companies, Curtius will also continue to work with these, we understand.
TechCrunch
Xembly raises cash to develop an AI assistant for corporate meetings
Macroeconomic factors are placing pressure on companies to improve efficiency, and on employees and their managers to do more with less. Amidst all the challenges and tribulations, workers believe a large portion of their work week is unproductive, with the majority of respondents to a recent (2018) Intuit survey saying that they’d get more done with fewer meetings, for one — and with more sleep.
TechCrunch
TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US
According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.
TechCrunch
The unicorn funding slump is worse than you thought
Sure, we’re waiting on data dumps from CB Insights, PitchBook and Crunchbase about Q3 venture capital aggregates, but one particular bellwether indicator that we track here at The Exchange is flashing weakness as we stare down a holiday- and event-filled race to the end of the calendar year. We’re...
TechCrunch
Confluent launches visual streaming data pipeline designer
Today, at the Current conference, the company is introducing a new tool called Stream Designer to make it easier to build a streaming data pipeline in a visual workflow. Users can easily connect a set of data components to build a customized stream of data, and Confluent handles the coding in the background for them, essentially moving the abstraction up the stack from infrastructure to design.
TechCrunch
Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience
Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
