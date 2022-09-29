ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

The Startup Battlefield 200: Education, security and space edition

That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today it’s education, security and space. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Education, security and...
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

How much to pay your engineer? This startup will tell you

For Roger Lee, the issue came up repeatedly when he co-founded 401(k) provider Human Interest, which achieved unicorn status in August of 2021 and today has nearly 700 employees. (Lee is no longer involved in that company’s day-to-day operations, although he remains on its board.) “Figuring out employee compensation...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Egyptian venture capital firm Algebra Ventures hits first close of second fund at $100M

While Algebra Ventures predicted it would reach its first close in Q3 2021, the firm had to wait an entire year to achieve that. However, the lag afforded Algebra Ventures enough time to exceed what it initially earmarked for the fund. The firm disclosed in a statement that it has finalized a $100 million first close and expects to reach its final close by the end of Q1 2023.
WORLD
TechCrunch

SingleStore raises $30M more to bring its database tech to new customers

In an email interview with TechCrunch, Raj Verma said that the new capital will be put toward product development and engineering efforts as well as supporting investments in sales. He also said that it’ll be used to fund geographic expansion as SingleStore eyes a broader swath of customers across Europe and Asia.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Investing app Stash adds crypto offering, passes $125M in annual revenue

The company, valued at $1.4 billion during the Series G fundraise, also shared its latest annual revenue figure with TechCrunch, which Robinson said amounts to $125 million today. Deposits on the platform have grown 30% over the past year and it has nearly $3 billion in assets under management today, according to a spokesperson for the company. That’s up from an AUM of $1 billion in April 2020, according to previous TechCrunch reporting.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Easop helps you grant equity to international employees

If you’re working for a tech startup and you’re in charge of hiring, you know that finding the right candidate can be quite difficult — and even more if you’re only looking for local candidates. That’s why more companies are now hiring remote workers. And the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to this trend.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

GIC backs Indian EV startup Euler Motors in $60 million funding

Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC led the New Delhi-headquartered startup’s Series C funding. Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, QRG, ADB Ventures and Moglix also participated in the funding, which values Euler Motors at $200 million. Long before the Olas of the world ventured into building an electric bike, which...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Welcome to Q4, crypto fans and Tesla stans

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Don’t forget that the code “EQUITY” can save you money on Disrupt tickets and TechCrunch+ access. And it makes us here on the show look good!
STOCKS
TechCrunch

South African startup Talk360’s seed funding hits $7M after new backing

Talk360’s latest investors include Allan Gray E2 Ventures (AGEV), Kalon Venture Partners, E4E Africa, Endeavor, existing lead investor HAVAÍC and a number of angel investors, including Tjaart van der Walt and Coenraad Jonker. The company plans to use the new funding to launch a pan-African payment platform next...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

E-commerce software bundler Carbon6 Technologies grabs $66M in equity, debt

Instead of continuing to buy each business, inventory and advertising management tool separately, Carbon6 Technologies’ co-founders Justin Cobb, Kazi Ahmed and Naseem Saloojee believe all of them should live under one umbrella. Their Toronto-based company is in the business of acquiring those types of software for use by e-commerce...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

John Curtius is leaving Tiger Global to start his own venture fund

The Tiger Global quarterly investor letter that it sent out earlier today also confirms the news. “We are grateful for all his contributions to Tiger Global and have appreciated his work ethic and intellect,” it said. “We look forward to staying close and finding ways to collaborate.” He will be working with the investment team to transition responsibilities, although as he was also personally invested in a number of the portfolio companies, Curtius will also continue to work with these, we understand.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Xembly raises cash to develop an AI assistant for corporate meetings

Macroeconomic factors are placing pressure on companies to improve efficiency, and on employees and their managers to do more with less. Amidst all the challenges and tribulations, workers believe a large portion of their work week is unproductive, with the majority of respondents to a recent (2018) Intuit survey saying that they’d get more done with fewer meetings, for one — and with more sleep.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

TikTok said to be launching live shopping in the US

According to a report from Financial Times, the short video app has been talking with California-based TalkShopLive to provide infrastructure for live shopping features on TikTok. This tech will allow creators and brands to sell goods through videos on the platform. TalkShopLive takes a 10% commission from sellers for providing its services, and TikTok is likely to cover that cost for the initial phase of the project.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechCrunch

The unicorn funding slump is worse than you thought

Sure, we’re waiting on data dumps from CB Insights, PitchBook and Crunchbase about Q3 venture capital aggregates, but one particular bellwether indicator that we track here at The Exchange is flashing weakness as we stare down a holiday- and event-filled race to the end of the calendar year. We’re...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Confluent launches visual streaming data pipeline designer

Today, at the Current conference, the company is introducing a new tool called Stream Designer to make it easier to build a streaming data pipeline in a visual workflow. Users can easily connect a set of data components to build a customized stream of data, and Confluent handles the coding in the background for them, essentially moving the abstraction up the stack from infrastructure to design.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. After moving into the executive chairman role at Ampush in 2015, Pujji went looking for what’s next and started looking at starting a store. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding

Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
BUSINESS

