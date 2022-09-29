ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Way hosts inaugural Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest

TUSCALOOSA – The United Way of West Alabama hosted the first ever Tuscaloosa Dogtoberfest Oct. 2 at Capitol Park. The event included a pet parade and costume contest, followed by the annual Blessing of the Pets hosted by Christ Episcopal Church. Pets and their owners made their way out...
Schoolyard Roots, local restaurants partnering for fundraiser

TUSCALOOSA – Schoolyard Roots is sponsoring a movable feast by partnering with local restaurants to serve Schoolyard Roots Specials in support of students learning about gardening. Schoolyard Roots Executive Director Nicole Gelb Dugat said this fundraiser is all about ensuring children know how their food is made. “Everyone comes...
Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign is under way

While the Iron Bowl is still more than a month away, the University of Alabama and Auburn University are already in a competition. While one will come out on top, food banks in Tuscaloosa and Lee counties are the real winners. The Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign kicked off in...
Alabama organizations assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery

The Central-West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to support and provide much-needed supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. “We have things like tarps, flood kits that contain work gloves, Clorox bleach that you are going to need whenever water is involved,” said Red Cross spokesperson Annette Rowland. “Shovels and safety kits, masks, things like that. You never want to breathe in those fumes when you are cleaning up after a flood. When we get there, we are able to drop those supplies and those vans become mobile feeding units where we can feed thousands of people out of those vans.”
Northport retirees getting one-time bonus

Employees who retired from the city of Northport will soon see a one-time bonus on their retirement checks. Northport City Council recently approved the one-time bonus for retirees, which is coming from $82,000 given to the city by the state. According to the Retirement Systems of Alabama, members with 25...
