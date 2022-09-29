Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know. A mom told 12 News that JI Case High School was on lockdown. THIS IS WISN 12 NEWS WITH BREAKING NEWS IN THAT BREAKING NEWS COMING OUT OF RACINE COUNTY, THE RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT CONFIRMS A SHOOTING NEAR JEROME CASE HIGH SCHOOL. WE PUT THE LOCATION ON THE MAP FOR YOU ON THE SCREEN. THIS IS JUST OFF WASHINGTON AVENUE TO THE EAST OF MOUNT PLEASANT. OUR KENDALL KEYS JUST ARRIVED ON SCENE. KENDALL, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING? WELL, I’M STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE DELTA HOTEL WHERE MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE TOLD US THEY WERE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT ON THURSDAY. SO I’M GOING TO STEP OUT OF THE WAY SO YOU CAN. ERIN, THERE IS A RETIRED TRUCK RIGHT NOW, SO IT’S A LITTLE LOUDER. BUT MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DID CONFIRM THAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT THERE. THE SCHOOL. THEY TOLD US THAT THERE WAS A SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY NEAR THE SCHOOL. SO THEY DID END UP RELEASING AT THEIR NORMAL TIME, WHICH WAS AT 245. SO WE’VE BEEN SEEING STUDENTS WALKING OUT OF THE BUILDING, GOING TO THEIR BUSSES, GOING TO THEIR VEHICLES AND LEAVING THE SCENE HERE. NOW, WE ARE STILL WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHO THE SHOOTING WAS INVOLVED, HOW MANY VICTIMS THERE MAY BE. AND THAT’S WHAT WE’RE ON SCENE HERE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. AND COLONEL, YOU SAID YOU SAW STUDENTS COMING OUT OF BE ABLE TO TALK TO THEM OR ANY PARENTS ABOUT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED INSIDE THE SCHOOL AS POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING OUTSIDE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS YET. WE ACTUALLY WENT INTO THE PARKING LOT TO TRY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THEM. AND WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO STAY THERE. AND WHAT IS THE FEEL OF THE SCENE OUT THERE? PEOPLE SEEM WORRIED AT ALL. SCARED AT ALL. THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO CROSS THE STREET HERE AND IT’S PRETTY MUCH JUST CONFUSION. THEY WERE ASKING US WHAT WAS GOING ON IS ACTUALLY A MAN WHO WAS STAYING IN THE HOTEL. HE WAS TRYING TO GET BACK TO HIS ROOM BUT WAS NOT ABLE TO BECAUSE OF THIS CRIME SCENE TAPE THAT WE’RE SEEING AROUND THE HOTEL PARKING LOT, IT LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY LARGE SCENE HERE. AND KENDALL, I’M JUST GOING THROUGH OUR EMAILS HERE AS WE’RE TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION IN SOME BROADCAST, IF I CAN. I KNOW WE DON’T HAVE THAT PULLED UP JUST YET, BUT TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION ON EXACTLY HOW THIS SHOOTING UNFOLDED. APPARENTLY, A MALE WAS SHOT OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL. HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO TOUCH BASE WITH RACINE POLICE AT THIS POINT. RACINE POLICE? WE HAVE NOT MADE CONTACT WITH THEM YET. WHAT THEY DID SAY IS THAT THEY GAVE THE SCHOOL THE GO AHEAD TO RELEASE AT THE NORMAL TIME. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’RE ALSO GOING TO WORK TO SEE IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AS WELL. THANK YOU SO MUCH KENDALL. ALL RIGHT. WE WANT TO SEND THINGS OVER TO PATRICK PAOLANTONIO. I BELIEVE HE IS STANDING BY IN THE NEWSROOM. PATRICK, WHAT ARE YOU LEARNING? WELL, I CAN TELL YOU THAT I TALKED WITH A MOTHER OF A STUDENT WHO GOES TO THE HIGH SCHOOL THERE. SHE SAYS HER SON STARTED TEXTING HER EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON WITH WORD OF THAT SHOOTING. SHE TELLS ME HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM WHILE HE WAS TEXTING HER. AS WE TALKED ON THE PHONE, SHE ACTUALLY RECEIVED A CALL FROM THE SCHOOL. SHE SAID THE RECORDING LET PARENTS KNOW ABOUT THE LOCKDOWN AND THAT STUDENTS WILL BE RELEASED AT THE NORMAL TIME. SHE WAS TELLING ME THAT IT’S STILL VERY SCARY FOR HER. FOR HER AND FOR HER SON. HER SON WAS SCARED THAT HE HAD BEEN TEXTING HER SINCE ABOUT 130 IN THE AFTERNOON, SAYING THAT HE WAS SCARED AND HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. SHE DID TELL ME THAT THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WILL BE RELEASED. WE DO WANT TO HEAR FROM HER. THIS IS WHAT SHE TOLD ME ABOUT THAT MESSAGE THAT SHE RECEIVED. AND AGAIN, SHE GOT THAT PHONE CALL AS I WAS TALKING TO HER ON THE PHONE. THIS IS HER REACTION TO IT. WELL, IT’S STILL VERY SCARY. I MEAN, MY SON IS SCARED. HE’S, YOU KNOW, WAS TEXTING ME SINCE 130. AND JUST SEEING THAT, YOU KNOW, HE WAS SCARED. HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. AGAIN, THAT WAS JUST A SHORT TIME AGAIN THAT I TALKED WITH HER. SHE SAID THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL AGAIN PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WOULD BE RELEASED ON TIME. STILL A SCARY SITUATION FOR BOTH HER AND HER SON, DEREK. DEFINITELY A SCARY SITUATION THAT IS NOT THE KIND OF PHONE CALL OR TEXT THAT YOU WANT TO GET FROM YOUR CHILD, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE TIMES WE HAVE BEEN IN, GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED IN MAY AND DUVALL DE TEXAS. NOW, PATRICK. SHE DID NOT SAY THAT ANYTHING HAPPENED PHYSICALLY INSIDE THE SCHOOL, ONLY THAT STUDENTS WERE ON LOCKDOWN. RIGHT. STILL TRYING TO GET INFORMATION AS TO WHAT WAS GOING ON. IT SOUNDS LIKE THERE WERE SOME STORIES THAT WERE CIRCULATING AROUND SCHOOL. AGAIN, WE’RE STILL WAITING FOR OFFICIAL WORD AS TO WHAT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENING OUT THERE. BUT YEAH, AGAIN, SHE SAID HER SON WAS TEXTING HER AND HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM AS HE WAS TEXTING HER AS TO WHAT HE WAS HEARING WAS GOING ON IN THE SCHOOL. AGAIN, THOUGH, WE’RE WAITING FOR THAT UPDATE FROM POLICE TO GET A LITTLE MORE INFORMATION AS TO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED OUT THERE IN THE COMMUNITY TODAY AND WE JUST WANT TO UPDATE PEOPLE AS WE ARE JOINING THEM. A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COMMUNITY. THEY SAID. THEY ALSO SAID THEY DIDN’T KNOW HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE SHOT, HOW THOSE PEOPLE ARE DOING, IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY. BUT WE ARE HAVING A CREW ON SCENE THERE IN RACINE WORKING TO GET MORE INFORMATION FROM POLICE. BUT SO FAR IT SOUNDS LIKE CHILDREN AT THE SCHOOL, THEY ARE BEING RELEASED. SO THAT DID GIVE THE MOTHER THAT PATRICK TALKED TO A LITTLE BIT OF MAKING A SENSE OF HERE, A LITTLE MORE RELIEF THERE. AND WE UNDERSTAND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEARED STUDENTS TO BE DISMISSED AT 245, WHICH IS THEIR NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME BECAUSE OF THIS SHOOTING NEAR THE SCHOOL. HERE IS WHERE IT IS ON THE MAP AS WE ARE SHOWING YOU THIS MAP. I’M WATCHING ANOTHER CAMERA HERE IN OUR STUDIO AS OUR KENDALL KEYS IS JUST REPOSITIONING HERSELF, HER AND HER PHOTOGRAPHER, BOB PALMER. WE’RE GOING TO CHECK IN WITH KENDALL. SHE’S JOINING US AGAIN. KENDALL, YOU HAVE AN UPDATE FOR. WELL, THE UPDATE IS WE’VE HAD TO MOVE A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AWAY FROM THE SCENE HERE. WE’VE BEEN TRYING TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE STUDENTS LEAVING THE SCHOOL AND HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT YET. WE DID HEAR FROM THAT MOTHER WHO WAS WORRIED, BUT STILL IT LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE SCHOOL. WE’VE SEEN BUSSES GOING BACK AND FORTH, BUT THE SCENE HERE IS STILL TAPED OFF WITH YELLOW TAPE AROUND THE ENTIRE PARKING LOT OF THAT DELTA HOTEL. SO IT IS A PRETTY LARGE CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE SEEING HERE. AND IT’S THAT CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. WE’RE GOING TO LEARN ALSO IF THERE’S ANY CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL OR IF THIS WAS A SEPARATE INCIDENT. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’LL HAVE THOSE UPDATES HERE FOR YOU ON WISN 12 NEWS AT FOUR. ALSO UNDER 12 NEWS APP. BUT AGAIN, A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL. THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED AT THEIR NORMAL TIME. WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MORE DETAILS ABOUT WHO WAS SHOT AND HOW THEY’RE DOING. AS WE GET THAT INFORMATION, OF COURSE, WE’LL POST IT FOR YOU ON THE 12 NEWS MOBILE APP AND OUR WEBSITE WISN DOT COM. FOR NOW, WE’LL SEND YOU BACK TO PROGRAMING AND THE JEN.

RACINE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO