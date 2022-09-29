Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
wlip.com
Kenosha Man Dead in Racine County Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is dead after a crash in Racine County Sunday night. It happened around 10:15 PM on Highway 11 in Yorkville. The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that a 37 year old man was behind the wheel when the vehicle veered across the centerline and ended up in the ditch on the south side of the roadway.
Downtown Kenosha's only emergency room closes, urgent care opens
Froedert South’s ER has turned into a 24-hour urgent care center. Anyone looking for emergency care will have to drive 15-20 minutes away.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured
CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
Kenosha man killed in rollover crash in Union Grove, sheriff's office says
A Kenosha man was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in the Village of Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin mom drove high with 6-year-old, prosecutors say
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Melissa Bunger, 42, of New Berlin, is accused of using marijuana before driving with her 6-year-old son in the car, crashing into a parked car near 124th and Oklahoma. Bunger faces one count of neglecting a child, consequence is bodily harm and one count of operating...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Taco John’s coming to lot in front of former Shopko on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
September 30, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – The West Bend Plan Commission meets Tuesday, October 4, 2022 and one item on the agenda talks about site plans for the construction of 2,400 square-foot restaurant located in front of the building at 1690-1760 S. Main Street, by Corta West Bend LLC.
Freeport man dies 2 weeks after house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man whose house exploded earlier this month has succumbed to his injuries, officials said Friday. Alan Bawinkel, 66, and his wife, Bonnie, were hospitalized after their house, in the 4000 block of US Business 20 in Freeport, exploded on the evening of September 13th. The Winnebago County Coroner said […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
wwisradio.com
Sheboygan Man Leads Police on Chase That Reaches Speeds of 115 Miles per Hour
(Kenosha, WI) — A man wanted for a domestic violence-suffocation incident in Sheboygan led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles an hour. It finally ended when the suspect exited Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and apparently lost control of his vehicle as it drove into a retention pond. W-I-T-I/T-V reports that authorities think the man was headed for Chicago. As the vehicle was sinking, the suspect was able to get out and swim out of the pond. He was arrested when he tried to run. His name hasn’t been released.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know
Shooting near Racine high school, this is what we know. A mom told 12 News that JI Case High School was on lockdown. THIS IS WISN 12 NEWS WITH BREAKING NEWS IN THAT BREAKING NEWS COMING OUT OF RACINE COUNTY, THE RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT CONFIRMS A SHOOTING NEAR JEROME CASE HIGH SCHOOL. WE PUT THE LOCATION ON THE MAP FOR YOU ON THE SCREEN. THIS IS JUST OFF WASHINGTON AVENUE TO THE EAST OF MOUNT PLEASANT. OUR KENDALL KEYS JUST ARRIVED ON SCENE. KENDALL, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING? WELL, I’M STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE DELTA HOTEL WHERE MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE TOLD US THEY WERE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT ON THURSDAY. SO I’M GOING TO STEP OUT OF THE WAY SO YOU CAN. ERIN, THERE IS A RETIRED TRUCK RIGHT NOW, SO IT’S A LITTLE LOUDER. BUT MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DID CONFIRM THAT THEY’RE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT THERE. THE SCHOOL. THEY TOLD US THAT THERE WAS A SHOOTING IN THE COMMUNITY NEAR THE SCHOOL. SO THEY DID END UP RELEASING AT THEIR NORMAL TIME, WHICH WAS AT 245. SO WE’VE BEEN SEEING STUDENTS WALKING OUT OF THE BUILDING, GOING TO THEIR BUSSES, GOING TO THEIR VEHICLES AND LEAVING THE SCENE HERE. NOW, WE ARE STILL WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WHO THE SHOOTING WAS INVOLVED, HOW MANY VICTIMS THERE MAY BE. AND THAT’S WHAT WE’RE ON SCENE HERE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. AND COLONEL, YOU SAID YOU SAW STUDENTS COMING OUT OF BE ABLE TO TALK TO THEM OR ANY PARENTS ABOUT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENED INSIDE THE SCHOOL AS POLICE WERE INVESTIGATING OUTSIDE. WE HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS YET. WE ACTUALLY WENT INTO THE PARKING LOT TO TRY TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THEM. AND WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO STAY THERE. AND WHAT IS THE FEEL OF THE SCENE OUT THERE? PEOPLE SEEM WORRIED AT ALL. SCARED AT ALL. THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE TRYING TO CROSS THE STREET HERE AND IT’S PRETTY MUCH JUST CONFUSION. THEY WERE ASKING US WHAT WAS GOING ON IS ACTUALLY A MAN WHO WAS STAYING IN THE HOTEL. HE WAS TRYING TO GET BACK TO HIS ROOM BUT WAS NOT ABLE TO BECAUSE OF THIS CRIME SCENE TAPE THAT WE’RE SEEING AROUND THE HOTEL PARKING LOT, IT LOOKS LIKE A PRETTY LARGE SCENE HERE. AND KENDALL, I’M JUST GOING THROUGH OUR EMAILS HERE AS WE’RE TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION IN SOME BROADCAST, IF I CAN. I KNOW WE DON’T HAVE THAT PULLED UP JUST YET, BUT TRYING TO GET SOME MORE INFORMATION ON EXACTLY HOW THIS SHOOTING UNFOLDED. APPARENTLY, A MALE WAS SHOT OUTSIDE THE SCHOOL. HAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO TOUCH BASE WITH RACINE POLICE AT THIS POINT. RACINE POLICE? WE HAVE NOT MADE CONTACT WITH THEM YET. WHAT THEY DID SAY IS THAT THEY GAVE THE SCHOOL THE GO AHEAD TO RELEASE AT THE NORMAL TIME. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’RE ALSO GOING TO WORK TO SEE IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY AS WELL. THANK YOU SO MUCH KENDALL. ALL RIGHT. WE WANT TO SEND THINGS OVER TO PATRICK PAOLANTONIO. I BELIEVE HE IS STANDING BY IN THE NEWSROOM. PATRICK, WHAT ARE YOU LEARNING? WELL, I CAN TELL YOU THAT I TALKED WITH A MOTHER OF A STUDENT WHO GOES TO THE HIGH SCHOOL THERE. SHE SAYS HER SON STARTED TEXTING HER EARLIER THIS AFTERNOON WITH WORD OF THAT SHOOTING. SHE TELLS ME HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM WHILE HE WAS TEXTING HER. AS WE TALKED ON THE PHONE, SHE ACTUALLY RECEIVED A CALL FROM THE SCHOOL. SHE SAID THE RECORDING LET PARENTS KNOW ABOUT THE LOCKDOWN AND THAT STUDENTS WILL BE RELEASED AT THE NORMAL TIME. SHE WAS TELLING ME THAT IT’S STILL VERY SCARY FOR HER. FOR HER AND FOR HER SON. HER SON WAS SCARED THAT HE HAD BEEN TEXTING HER SINCE ABOUT 130 IN THE AFTERNOON, SAYING THAT HE WAS SCARED AND HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. SHE DID TELL ME THAT THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WILL BE RELEASED. WE DO WANT TO HEAR FROM HER. THIS IS WHAT SHE TOLD ME ABOUT THAT MESSAGE THAT SHE RECEIVED. AND AGAIN, SHE GOT THAT PHONE CALL AS I WAS TALKING TO HER ON THE PHONE. THIS IS HER REACTION TO IT. WELL, IT’S STILL VERY SCARY. I MEAN, MY SON IS SCARED. HE’S, YOU KNOW, WAS TEXTING ME SINCE 130. AND JUST SEEING THAT, YOU KNOW, HE WAS SCARED. HE DIDN’T KNOW WHAT WAS GOING ON. AGAIN, THAT WAS JUST A SHORT TIME AGAIN THAT I TALKED WITH HER. SHE SAID THE MESSAGE FROM THE SCHOOL AGAIN PUT HER A LITTLE AT EASE, HEARING THAT KIDS WOULD BE RELEASED ON TIME. STILL A SCARY SITUATION FOR BOTH HER AND HER SON, DEREK. DEFINITELY A SCARY SITUATION THAT IS NOT THE KIND OF PHONE CALL OR TEXT THAT YOU WANT TO GET FROM YOUR CHILD, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE TIMES WE HAVE BEEN IN, GIVEN WHAT HAPPENED IN MAY AND DUVALL DE TEXAS. NOW, PATRICK. SHE DID NOT SAY THAT ANYTHING HAPPENED PHYSICALLY INSIDE THE SCHOOL, ONLY THAT STUDENTS WERE ON LOCKDOWN. RIGHT. STILL TRYING TO GET INFORMATION AS TO WHAT WAS GOING ON. IT SOUNDS LIKE THERE WERE SOME STORIES THAT WERE CIRCULATING AROUND SCHOOL. AGAIN, WE’RE STILL WAITING FOR OFFICIAL WORD AS TO WHAT EXACTLY WHAT HAPPENING OUT THERE. BUT YEAH, AGAIN, SHE SAID HER SON WAS TEXTING HER AND HE WAS BARRICADED IN A CLASSROOM AS HE WAS TEXTING HER AS TO WHAT HE WAS HEARING WAS GOING ON IN THE SCHOOL. AGAIN, THOUGH, WE’RE WAITING FOR THAT UPDATE FROM POLICE TO GET A LITTLE MORE INFORMATION AS TO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED OUT THERE IN THE COMMUNITY TODAY AND WE JUST WANT TO UPDATE PEOPLE AS WE ARE JOINING THEM. A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL IN THE COMMUNITY. THEY SAID. THEY ALSO SAID THEY DIDN’T KNOW HOW MANY PEOPLE WERE SHOT, HOW THOSE PEOPLE ARE DOING, IF THEY HAVE ANY SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY. BUT WE ARE HAVING A CREW ON SCENE THERE IN RACINE WORKING TO GET MORE INFORMATION FROM POLICE. BUT SO FAR IT SOUNDS LIKE CHILDREN AT THE SCHOOL, THEY ARE BEING RELEASED. SO THAT DID GIVE THE MOTHER THAT PATRICK TALKED TO A LITTLE BIT OF MAKING A SENSE OF HERE, A LITTLE MORE RELIEF THERE. AND WE UNDERSTAND LAW ENFORCEMENT CLEARED STUDENTS TO BE DISMISSED AT 245, WHICH IS THEIR NORMAL DISMISSAL TIME BECAUSE OF THIS SHOOTING NEAR THE SCHOOL. HERE IS WHERE IT IS ON THE MAP AS WE ARE SHOWING YOU THIS MAP. I’M WATCHING ANOTHER CAMERA HERE IN OUR STUDIO AS OUR KENDALL KEYS IS JUST REPOSITIONING HERSELF, HER AND HER PHOTOGRAPHER, BOB PALMER. WE’RE GOING TO CHECK IN WITH KENDALL. SHE’S JOINING US AGAIN. KENDALL, YOU HAVE AN UPDATE FOR. WELL, THE UPDATE IS WE’VE HAD TO MOVE A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AWAY FROM THE SCENE HERE. WE’VE BEEN TRYING TO MAKE CONTACT WITH THE STUDENTS LEAVING THE SCHOOL AND HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO DO THAT YET. WE DID HEAR FROM THAT MOTHER WHO WAS WORRIED, BUT STILL IT LOOKS LIKE PEOPLE ARE LEAVING THE SCHOOL. WE’VE SEEN BUSSES GOING BACK AND FORTH, BUT THE SCENE HERE IS STILL TAPED OFF WITH YELLOW TAPE AROUND THE ENTIRE PARKING LOT OF THAT DELTA HOTEL. SO IT IS A PRETTY LARGE CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE SEEING HERE. AND IT’S THAT CRIME SCENE THAT WE’RE WORKING TO LEARN MORE ABOUT. WE’RE GOING TO LEARN ALSO IF THERE’S ANY CONNECTION TO THE SCHOOL OR IF THIS WAS A SEPARATE INCIDENT. KENDALL, THANK YOU. WE’LL HAVE THOSE UPDATES HERE FOR YOU ON WISN 12 NEWS AT FOUR. ALSO UNDER 12 NEWS APP. BUT AGAIN, A SHOOTING OUTSIDE NEAR CASE HIGH SCHOOL. THE STUDENTS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED AT THEIR NORMAL TIME. WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN MORE DETAILS ABOUT WHO WAS SHOT AND HOW THEY’RE DOING. AS WE GET THAT INFORMATION, OF COURSE, WE’LL POST IT FOR YOU ON THE 12 NEWS MOBILE APP AND OUR WEBSITE WISN DOT COM. FOR NOW, WE’LL SEND YOU BACK TO PROGRAMING AND THE JEN.
93-year-old Rockford business closes due to staffing shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It seems to be effecting every business. School districts can not find enough teachers and bus drivers, hospitals can not find enough staff, and a local florist is now shutting down after more than 90 years because she said that it has been hard to find skilled workers. The shortage is […]
On Milwaukee
BelAir Cantina, Fuel on 5th and Finks to move forward under new ownership
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. After nearly 30 years, longtime restaurateurs Leslie Montemurro and Scott...
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
