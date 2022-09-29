ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef Bobby Flay on his new series Bobby’s Triple Threat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food Network icon Bobby Flay joined our Evanne Armour to talk about his new series Bobby's Triple Threat. In each one-hour episode, an extraordinarily talented and eager chef is challenged to go against a trio of culinary titans handpicked by Bobby himself for a chance to take home $25,000.
