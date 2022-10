Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year but will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8 and 9; Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however, the Florida Agricultural Museum Festival Grounds next door on the corner of US 1 and Old Kings Rd is high and dry.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO