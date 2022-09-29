ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Day Believes Rutgers is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep The Buckeyes On Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday

By Chase Brown, Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 23-Point Favorites Over Michigan State

Ahead of its first road game of the season, Ohio State is favored by more than three touchdowns over Michigan State, as the Buckeyes open as 23-point favorites over the Spartans. Ohio State remains unbeaten, taking care of business through its first five games of the season. While the Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams, Steele Chambers Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Rutgers

After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. Miyan Williams is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game, and Steele Chambers is our defensive player of the game for their standout performance in the Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five Things to Know About Michigan State Before It Hosts Ohio State in East Lansing

4 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 8. Mel Tucker’s third Spartan roster ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 but saw its stock submarine on the heels of three losses in the first five games. The Buckeyes are trending in the opposite direction and still aren’t that far removed from last year’s 56-7 drubbing of the Spartans late last November – when MSU sat at No. 7 in the country.
Eleven Warriors

Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Ohio State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday

Four Ohio State freshmen will go toe-to-toe in a slam dunk contest on Thursday. True freshmen Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh and Roddy Gayle and redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler were announced as participants for a dunk contest on the outdoor courts at the RPAC later this week as part of Ohio State's "Buckeyes on the Blacktop" event.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Unhorsed the Scarlet Knights With an Unstoppable Rushing Attack and Aggressive Defense

The State University of New Jersey found itself in a state of intense discomfort Saturday night in Columbus as the Buckeyes of Ohio State ran wild on Homecoming. In a season honoring the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the game was a bit of an ode to the game of yesteryear, with a relentless rushing attack by Miyan Williams and a defensive front that bullied the Scarlet Knights all night long.
Eleven Warriors

TreVeyon Henderson’s Absence Helps Launch Monster Performance From Miyan Williams in Record-Tying Effort Against Rutgers

Last season, TreVeyon Henderson’s breakout stardom was spurred on by early injuries to Miyan Williams. This year, it’s the other way around. With Henderson held out of Saturday’s Rutgers matchup due to a lingering issue that reared its head in pregame warmups, Williams finally had the coming-out party he’s always fallen slightly short of at Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards on 21 carries on a day that the Buckeyes didn’t have their usual pep in the passing game.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Safety Tanner McCalister Sidelined With Injury in First Quarter Against Rutgers

Injuries continue to pile up in the Ohio State secondary. Starting Buckeye nickel safety Tanner McCalister left the field with two trainers in the first quarter and went to the medical tent, and reappeared without his helmet thereafter. McCalister missed Ohio State's Week 3 matchup with an injury, and Ronnie Hickman said this past week that the Oklahoma State transfer has been dealing with a groin issue.
Eleven Warriors

Denzel Burke To Wear No. 10 For Ohio State's Matchup With Rutgers

After a rough start to his sophomore season, perhaps a number change will put Denzel Burke in the right mindset to finish the year strong. The sophomore cornerback will sport No. 10 on Saturday in Ohio State's matchup with Rutgers after starting the year wearing No. 5 as one of the Buckeyes' starters in the defensive backfield.
Eleven Warriors

“We're Good, There's No Problem There Between Us”

Rutgers found out the hard way when it comes to trying to stop Ohio State's passing attack *and* running game...and even a fake punt. Ohio State was favored to beat Rutgers by 39 points Saturday afternoon. The game was never expected to be close. Then again, given what has happened across college football through the first month of the season, anything could happen on any given Saturday.
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams Ties Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for Single-Game Rushing Touchdown Record

Miyan Williams placed his name in the Ohio State record book on Saturday. The third-year running back has run all over Rutgers and scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game in the second half, which tied Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for the most single-game rushing touchdowns in Ohio State history. Johnson was the first to score five times in a game against North Carolina in 1975, while Byars matched that production against Illinois in 1984.
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 49-10 Win over Rutgers

Another week, another blowout win for Ohio State. The Buckeyes took care of business against Rutgers, thumping their Big Ten foe 49-10 Saturday to close out an undefeated five-game homestand to start the 2022 season. Miyan Williams was prolific on Saturday, as he tied a program single-game record with five rushing touchdowns. Williams had 189 yards on 21 carries on the day.
