Ryan Day Believes Rutgers is “Getting Better Every Year” and Will Keep The Buckeyes On Their Toes in Several Areas on Saturday

Read full article on original website
Related
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Runs Wild, Zach Harrison Makes Impact Plays on Defense And Paul Chryst Gets Canned in Wisconsin
Week 5 saw one more Big Ten team drop its undefeated status, one more Big Ten coach lose his job and one more dominant win by Ohio State. The Buckeyes slayed the Scarlet Knights to the tune of a 39-point victory, but several other top programs had closer calls against lesser opponents as the regular season nears its halfway point.
Eleven Warriors
Kylan Fox Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Arion Carter Picks Up an OSU Offer and Buckeyes Make an Impression on Justin Scott
While the recruiting visitor list for Saturday may not have been as extensive as the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games, there were still some notable high-caliber prospects in attendance for the Rutgers contest. One such prospect was four-star 2024 Georgia tight end Kylan Fox, who made his second trip to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 23-Point Favorites Over Michigan State
Ahead of its first road game of the season, Ohio State is favored by more than three touchdowns over Michigan State, as the Buckeyes open as 23-point favorites over the Spartans. Ohio State remains unbeaten, taking care of business through its first five games of the season. While the Buckeyes...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams, Steele Chambers Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Rutgers
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. Miyan Williams is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game, and Steele Chambers is our defensive player of the game for their standout performance in the Buckeyes' 49-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Michigan State Before It Hosts Ohio State in East Lansing
4 P.M. – SATURDAY, OCT. 8. Mel Tucker’s third Spartan roster ranked No. 11 in the preseason AP Top 25 but saw its stock submarine on the heels of three losses in the first five games. The Buckeyes are trending in the opposite direction and still aren’t that far removed from last year’s 56-7 drubbing of the Spartans late last November – when MSU sat at No. 7 in the country.
Eleven Warriors
Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh, Kalen Etzler and Roddy Gayle to Participate in Ohio State Slam Dunk Contest Thursday
Four Ohio State freshmen will go toe-to-toe in a slam dunk contest on Thursday. True freshmen Felix Okpara, Brice Sensabaugh and Roddy Gayle and redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler were announced as participants for a dunk contest on the outdoor courts at the RPAC later this week as part of Ohio State's "Buckeyes on the Blacktop" event.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Unhorsed the Scarlet Knights With an Unstoppable Rushing Attack and Aggressive Defense
The State University of New Jersey found itself in a state of intense discomfort Saturday night in Columbus as the Buckeyes of Ohio State ran wild on Homecoming. In a season honoring the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the game was a bit of an ode to the game of yesteryear, with a relentless rushing attack by Miyan Williams and a defensive front that bullied the Scarlet Knights all night long.
Eleven Warriors
TreVeyon Henderson’s Absence Helps Launch Monster Performance From Miyan Williams in Record-Tying Effort Against Rutgers
Last season, TreVeyon Henderson’s breakout stardom was spurred on by early injuries to Miyan Williams. This year, it’s the other way around. With Henderson held out of Saturday’s Rutgers matchup due to a lingering issue that reared its head in pregame warmups, Williams finally had the coming-out party he’s always fallen slightly short of at Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards on 21 carries on a day that the Buckeyes didn’t have their usual pep in the passing game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Continues Blowout Streak Against Rutgers As Miyan Williams Runs for Five Touchdowns in 49-10 Win
Ohio State’s ninth annual game against Rutgers looked a lot like the first eight. Just like every previous game since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, Ohio State cruised to a decisive victory over the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, winning 49-10 to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Turner’s First Sack, Kye Stokes Gets a TFL and Caden Curry Burns His Redshirt
On the day the Buckeye faithful celebrated the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, Miyan Williams made a little history of his own in the historic building. Williams' five touchdowns in the 49-10 stomping kept the Buckeyes perfect against Rutgers in the Shoe and provided the opportunity for 14 members of the 2022 class to hit the field.
Eleven Warriors
Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg Making Linebacker Play A Strength for Ohio State
As Ohio State’s defense struggled in 2021, no position group drew more scrutiny than the Buckeyes’ linebackers. This season, Ohio State’s defense has held its first five opponents to only 14.8 points per game, and the Buckeyes’ linebackers have emerged as one of their biggest strengths.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Safety Tanner McCalister Sidelined With Injury in First Quarter Against Rutgers
Injuries continue to pile up in the Ohio State secondary. Starting Buckeye nickel safety Tanner McCalister left the field with two trainers in the first quarter and went to the medical tent, and reappeared without his helmet thereafter. McCalister missed Ohio State's Week 3 matchup with an injury, and Ronnie Hickman said this past week that the Oklahoma State transfer has been dealing with a groin issue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke To Wear No. 10 For Ohio State's Matchup With Rutgers
After a rough start to his sophomore season, perhaps a number change will put Denzel Burke in the right mindset to finish the year strong. The sophomore cornerback will sport No. 10 on Saturday in Ohio State's matchup with Rutgers after starting the year wearing No. 5 as one of the Buckeyes' starters in the defensive backfield.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Ryan Day, Rutgers' Greg Schiano Engage Shouting Match Following Fake Punt
In a blowout win for the Buckeyes, arguably the biggest fireworks of the game came midway through the fourth quarter. With Ohio State leading 49-10, the Buckeyes were set to give Rutgers the ball with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Or at least that's what everyone thought was going to happen.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams' Big Day and a Stingy Defense Power Ohio State to 49-10 Drubbing of Rutgers
Death, taxes, Ohio State clobbering Rutgers. The Buckeyes put on a homecoming show, rolling Rutgers 49-10 Saturday, marking the ninth straight game in which Ohio State has hung 49 or more points on the Scarlet Knights, the longest such streak by any team against a single opponent in the AP Poll era.
Eleven Warriors
Zach Harrison Forces Two Takeaways, Tanner McCalister and TreVeyon Henderson Sidelined by Injuries and Julian Fleming’s Breakout Season Continues
Ohio State had two takeaways against Rutgers, and Zach Harrison made both of them happen. First, in the final minute of the first quarter, Harrison forced a fumble on a run by Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon that was recovered by fellow Ohio State defensive lineman Mike Hall. Then, in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day, Josh Proctor, Parker Fleming Speak at Ohio State Skull Session Ahead of Rutgers Matchup
Ryan Day kept things simple at Ohio State Skull Session Saturday. The Buckeye head coach said Ohio State is "going to try to play the best game we've played to date" against its second Big Ten opponent, as Rutgers tries to put the first blemish on the Buckeyes' record. Day,...
Eleven Warriors
“We're Good, There's No Problem There Between Us”
Rutgers found out the hard way when it comes to trying to stop Ohio State's passing attack *and* running game...and even a fake punt. Ohio State was favored to beat Rutgers by 39 points Saturday afternoon. The game was never expected to be close. Then again, given what has happened across college football through the first month of the season, anything could happen on any given Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams Ties Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for Single-Game Rushing Touchdown Record
Miyan Williams placed his name in the Ohio State record book on Saturday. The third-year running back has run all over Rutgers and scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game in the second half, which tied Pete Johnson and Keith Byars for the most single-game rushing touchdowns in Ohio State history. Johnson was the first to score five times in a game against North Carolina in 1975, while Byars matched that production against Illinois in 1984.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 49-10 Win over Rutgers
Another week, another blowout win for Ohio State. The Buckeyes took care of business against Rutgers, thumping their Big Ten foe 49-10 Saturday to close out an undefeated five-game homestand to start the 2022 season. Miyan Williams was prolific on Saturday, as he tied a program single-game record with five rushing touchdowns. Williams had 189 yards on 21 carries on the day.
Comments / 0