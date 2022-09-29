Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Related
Central Texas communities host National Night Out events
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas police departments are hosting National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships with the community and neighborhoods. The events can be held by neighborhoods...
Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosts adoption fest
AUSTIN, Texas — This Saturday, the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club teamed up with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to host an event designed to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together. It was a fun-filled day with outdoor games, activities and...
City of Austin gives 25 organizations grants to help fight food injustice
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has given 25 local organizations grants to help fight food injustice around the city. The Office of Sustainability has awarded $3,000 to each of the 25 organizations to help reduce food injustice, which will allow more residents to have access to food.
Local performance artists can now apply for Austin's 'Artist Access Program' 2024 season
AUSTIN, Texas — Local performing artists can now apply for the City of Austin's "Artist Access Program" 2024 season. The Artist Access Program provides free or low-cost rehearsal and production spaces to emerging and established performance artists in the Austin area, in collaboration with the City's Cultural Centers. Those venues include the Dougherty Arts Center, Asian American Resource Center, Zilker Hillside Theater and George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Team Jake walks to raise money for mental health awareness, remembering loved one
AUSTIN, Texas — A local group walked on Saturday to help raise money for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) while remembering a loved one they lost. On Oct. 1, a local group by the name of "Team Jake" walked as part of the regional "NAMIWalks Your Way" Central Texas campaign. The yearly campaign, which takes place in September, raises money through various local groups and culminates into a walk around Downtown Austin and the Long Center.
2022 ACL Music Festival: What to know before you go
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Before you head out to the fest, there's a lot of information you'll want to brush up on. Below, we broke down the answers to some frequently asked questions about ACL Fest.
KVUE
Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!. The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase
AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
Austin Sit-y Limits: You can stream ACL Fest 2022 from home via Hulu
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you don't like crowds or just didn't feel like shelling out a few hundred bucks, this year, the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Hulu have you covered. Earlier this year, Hulu announced that it would serve as the official streaming partner for Austin-based C3...
A tennis match that anyone is set to love
AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is introducing you to some inspiring people and local change-makers in our community. One Austinite has dedicated his life to matching others with the love of tennis. When playing against Fernando Velasco, anyone will get served. At 79, he's still got...
The Georgetown gem that gleams rich with history: Southwestern University
GEORGETOWN, Texas — In the heart of Georgetown sits one of the oldest universities in Texas, with a deep history and legacy: Southwestern University. The Liberal Arts School gives visitors access to a vast collection of history within the reach of your fingertips. "We collect back to the 1840s,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
KVUE
Community honors Austin police officer killed in car crash
Senior Police Officer Tony Martin was laid to rest Monday. Martin, who served 16 years with APD, was killed in a car crash while driving home from the night shift.
How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
KVUE
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
Police arrest three men after carjacking, aggravated robbery series in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Police arrested three men accused of carjacking and a series of aggravated robberies last month in the southeast Austin area. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to calls of a carjacking and aggravated robbery around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Drive.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
Doctors, health experts share new recommendations for kids ahead of flu season
AUSTIN, Texas — With this year's flu season rapidly approaching, medical professionals with St. David's Healthcare are reminding parents and guardians to take their children for their seasonal vaccination. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released this season's flu recommendations, advising children and adolescents to receive their vaccine as...
