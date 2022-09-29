ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

KVUE

Central Texas communities host National Night Out events

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas police departments are hosting National Night Out events throughout the area on Tuesday, Oct. 4. National Night Out, according to the organization's website, is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships with the community and neighborhoods. The events can be held by neighborhoods...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosts adoption fest

AUSTIN, Texas — This Saturday, the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club teamed up with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to host an event designed to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together. It was a fun-filled day with outdoor games, activities and...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Local performance artists can now apply for Austin's 'Artist Access Program' 2024 season

AUSTIN, Texas — Local performing artists can now apply for the City of Austin's "Artist Access Program" 2024 season. The Artist Access Program provides free or low-cost rehearsal and production spaces to emerging and established performance artists in the Austin area, in collaboration with the City's Cultural Centers. Those venues include the Dougherty Arts Center, Asian American Resource Center, Zilker Hillside Theater and George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Team Jake walks to raise money for mental health awareness, remembering loved one

AUSTIN, Texas — A local group walked on Saturday to help raise money for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) while remembering a loved one they lost. On Oct. 1, a local group by the name of "Team Jake" walked as part of the regional "NAMIWalks Your Way" Central Texas campaign. The yearly campaign, which takes place in September, raises money through various local groups and culminates into a walk around Downtown Austin and the Long Center.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2022 ACL Music Festival: What to know before you go

AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Before you head out to the fest, there's a lot of information you'll want to brush up on. Below, we broke down the answers to some frequently asked questions about ACL Fest.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pleasant weather expected for Weekend 1 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is right around the corner – and it looks like Mother Nature might cooperate this year!. The current forecast for Friday calls for afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. However, we'll be monitoring the possibility of a weak cold front moving through Central Texas either late Friday or early Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 tour, including stop in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — September 2022 just ended but, if you're an Arctic Monkeys fan, September 2023 is probably already on your mind. The British rock band will be promoting their brand-new album, "The Car," which comes out on Oct. 21, with a new tour. The tour will make a stop at Austin's Moody Center on Sept. 15, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Nonprofit 'Dress For Success' leaves East Austin after rent increase

AUSTIN, Texas — After almost 20 years at its East Austin location, Dress for Success (DFSA) has relocated to a new place at 3000 S. Interstate 35, Ste. 180, in South Austin. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence. It strategically chose East Austin two decades ago because that is the area with the most minorities and low-income residents.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

A tennis match that anyone is set to love

AUSTIN, Texas — This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is introducing you to some inspiring people and local change-makers in our community. One Austinite has dedicated his life to matching others with the love of tennis. When playing against Fernando Velasco, anyone will get served. At 79, he's still got...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How Hays County is addressing fentanyl overdoses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — According to state data, Texas saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. On Sunday, Hays County leaders hosted a meeting where they discussed how they’re handling the growing crisis. One of the focuses of the meeting was to highlight...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in fatal Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash last month. Police said Yolanda Shelby, 54, was traveling south on Crystalbrook Drive and turning east onto Loyola Lane when she was struck by a driver that ran a red light.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Doctors, health experts share new recommendations for kids ahead of flu season

AUSTIN, Texas — With this year's flu season rapidly approaching, medical professionals with St. David's Healthcare are reminding parents and guardians to take their children for their seasonal vaccination. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released this season's flu recommendations, advising children and adolescents to receive their vaccine as...
AUSTIN, TX

