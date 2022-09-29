Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Clinton County officers took a Kansas City man into custody Sunday night after a pursuit. According to a release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the officers encountered the vehicle traveling at speeds of 140 mph on Interstate 35 near the Holt exit. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated which led to Cameron before the vehicle turned back onto southbound I-35. The pursuit ended near Liberty after the spikes were deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants
Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chula Man Charged With Two Firearm Felonies in Livingston County
A Chula man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Marty James Thorne faces felony charges of stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Records list both charges from Sunday. The court denied Thorne’s bond.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Sheriff Investigates Report Of Firearm At SW
A report of a possible firearm at Southwest School was investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday. Deputies and the Highway Patrol responded to the school and seized potential evidence from a vehicle parked in the school lot. Sheriff Steve Cox says the items seized include an “Orbeez” style toy gun, 2 pocket knives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun (electronic device) and a minor amount of marijuana. No firearms or ammunition were found.
kttn.com
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday
Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
northwestmoinfo.com
Suspect in Saturday Police Shooting Dead
Two Excelsior Springs Police Officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night that left one officer and the suspect wounded. The suspect in the case later died from his injuries. Just after 5 P.M. Saturday officers with the Excelsior Springs Police located a suspect wanted on a warrant for assault...
2news.com
Kidnapping Suspect Wanted in Reno Arrested in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service says a kidnapping suspect wanted out of Reno was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. On October 3, 2022, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, Division of Investigation, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) located and arrested Roger Eugene Hillygus. In...
kttn.com
Linn County man sentenced on charges of hindering procesuction and tampering with evidence
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was sentenced in Linn County on September 29th on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. Clay Creech of Sumner was sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Woman Injured in Clinton County Crash This Morning on I-35
A Lawrence, Kansas, woman suffered injuries in a Clinton County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 7:30 this morning on I-35, just north of the Lathrop exit, as a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Aiden F. Chan headed northbound. Troopers say Chan slowed down...
Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County
A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
kttn.com
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON MAN INJURED IN CRASH WITH TRAIN LOCOMOTIVE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was moderately injured in a crash with a train locomotive in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 1. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, 72-year-old William Banks crossed the railroad tracks as a locomotive entered the intersection, causing the locomotive to strike Banks’ vehicle. Banks...
Excelsior Springs police officer, suspect injured in shooting
An Excelsior Springs Police Department officer as well as a suspect were injured in a shooting Saturday night.
KCTV 5
Woman fatally shot in KCMO late Sunday night is identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. At 11:15 p.m., officers went to a home on Monroe Avenue near E. 44th Street after receiving a call about a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman...
Pettis County Sherriff’s Reports For September 30, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed through an alleyway in the area of 16th and Lamine. The Pettis County K9 Unit attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the area of 25th Street and Massachusetts. A short time later, Deputies located the three occupants of the vehicle walking south on Ohio Avenue. Pettis County Deputies arrested Teghan Ella Watkins, 23, of Sedalia. Watkins was arrested for Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, and Resisting Arrest. Watkins was transported to the Pettis County Jail.
