Read full article on original website
Related
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
A Former Nanny Exposed The Messiest And Most Shocking Secrets About Working For The Rich, And It's Actually Fascinating
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
‘Monster’ Roars Onto Netflix as One of Streamer’s Most-Watched Series Ever
All press really is good press. Despite all of the negative buzz surrounding Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Ryan Murphy true crime series has emerged as one of Netflix‘s most popular series ever. Monster, which first premiered on Netflix Sept. 21, has already pushed past...
Remember When Van Lathan Gave Kanye A Piece Of His Mind?
In light of his recent shenanigans, it seems like a perfect time to revisit a pertinent conversation Van Lathan had with Kanye West.
RELATED PEOPLE
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
Comments / 0