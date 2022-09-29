Read full article on original website
Disney Restores Networks to Dish/Sling TV After Reaching Handshake Deal
ABC stations and networks including ESPN and FX are back on Dish and Sling TV after 48 hours of removal
Bruce Willis and Russian AI Company Deny Reports of a Deal to Create ‘Digital Twin’
Both sides tell the BBC that they have "no partnership or agreement"
Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)
Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz to Exit as Nexstar Takes Over Network
Pedowitz had led the broadcaster for more than a decade
RELATED PEOPLE
Lionsgate Extends Contract for TV Group Chair and Chief Content Integration Officer Kevin Beggs
Lionsgate has formed a new long-term employment deal with Kevin Beggs, the studio’s Television Group chair and chief content integration officer. Terms of the new contract were not disclosed. Beggs and Lionsgate Television Group president Sandra Stern have led LGTV for 20 years, making them together one of the...
‘Smile’ Slays Box Office With $22 Million Opening but ‘Bros’ Gets Slayed With $4.8 Million
It was a case of haves and have-nots for box office newcomers this weekend, with Paramount’s “Smile” beating box office expectations with a $22 million opening from 3,645 theaters while Universal’s “Bros” fell well short of its projections with just $4.8 million from 3,400 locations.
