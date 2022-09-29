Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser
CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
Shelby Reporter
Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing
SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
Shelby Reporter
Farmers Federation Awards scholarship to Chelsea native
AUBURN – A Chelsea native received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture Foundation and the Shelby County Farmers Federation. Mallory Nabors was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception on Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn. Nabors is a freshman studying agricultural business and economics.
Shelby Reporter
UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster to host free Cybersecurity workshop in Oct.
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will host a free cybersecurity workshop on Friday, Oct. 21 for businesses and individuals. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall and is being held in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Kyle Rakestraw who works in the cybersecurity field will...
wvtm13.com
George Washington Carver High School band has its first-ever Hispanic drum major
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In our Hispanic Heritage Month highlight, WVTM 13 introduces you to Gustavo Garcia Perez, the first Hispanic student to lead George W. Carver High School's marching band. Learn more in the video above.
Shelby Reporter
Sports column: Dedication is the foundation
The title of this column might sound a little misleading because it could easily be implied that I am going to discuss the dedication that these student-athletes have in Shelby County. This is not going to be one of those kinds of columns, I already did that. In the short time that I have spent covering the athletic programs here, I’ve noticed so many things that make the athletic program so special in this county. One, in particular, is how many programs and athletes dedicated their season and or games to people and causes that have affected them deeply.
Shelby Reporter
Culture Club raises funds with pound cakes
COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Culture Club is one of three Federated Women’s Clubs that exist to pour into their community. Specifically, the Culture Club does this by giving to the local schools, the Shelby County Arts Council and other worthy causes in Columbiana. One of its most successful...
Trussville City Schools superintendent takes leave of absence in wake of ‘death note’ scandal
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville City Schools Superintendent Pattie Neill has taken a leave of absence from the school system in the wake of one of its schools failing to report threats a student had made over a year ago. It has been a stressful two weeks for the city of Trussville as the city […]
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
districtadministration.com
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa County teacher's assistant fired, charged after incident at elementary school
MCCALLA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa County Schools said a teacher's assistant has been fired after an incident last month involving a 4-year-old student. Learn more in the video above. Former Lake View Elementary School teacher's assistant Mandy Munoz is facing a felony child abuse charge after reportedly being caught on...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway seeking second term against Navy Seal Jared Hudson
Alabama residents are just over a month away from election day and one of the local races that is sparking interest is the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. The race is an intriguing matchup with a historic candidate on one side and a Navy Seal on the other.
Teacher’s Assistant at Lake View Elementary School Arrested, Fired for Abusing Student
A teacher's assistant has been fired and charged with a felony after she allegedly abused a student at a Tuscaloosa County elementary school. According to court documents filed Friday, the suspect is 43-year-old Mandy Munoz, who was a teacher's assistant at Lake View Elementary School. Police say on September 22nd,...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster places new Main Street Medical Mile banners along U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster updated new Main Street Medical Mile banners in September, located primarily along Highway 31 surrounding Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Public information officer Neal Wagner said the city worked with Nelson Printing, also located in Alabaster, to update the banners. “We appreciate Nelson Printing...
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
Shelby Reporter
Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival
ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
Shelby Reporter
OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event
PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
Shelby Reporter
UM to feature ‘Ugly Lies the Bone’ play about wounded veteran using VR treatment
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo Department of Theatre is presenting “Ugly Lies the Bone,” a play originally written by award-winning playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, and directed locally by Dr. Bart Pitchford, assistant professor of theatre history and directing at UM. The play will be held at the...
