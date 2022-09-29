ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Shelby Reporter

Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser

CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing

SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings. Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche. Spain Park High...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Farmers Federation Awards scholarship to Chelsea native

AUBURN – A Chelsea native received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture Foundation and the Shelby County Farmers Federation. Mallory Nabors was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception on Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn. Nabors is a freshman studying agricultural business and economics.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster to host free Cybersecurity workshop in Oct.

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will host a free cybersecurity workshop on Friday, Oct. 21 for businesses and individuals. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall and is being held in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Kyle Rakestraw who works in the cybersecurity field will...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sports column: Dedication is the foundation

The title of this column might sound a little misleading because it could easily be implied that I am going to discuss the dedication that these student-athletes have in Shelby County. This is not going to be one of those kinds of columns, I already did that. In the short time that I have spent covering the athletic programs here, I’ve noticed so many things that make the athletic program so special in this county. One, in particular, is how many programs and athletes dedicated their season and or games to people and causes that have affected them deeply.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Culture Club raises funds with pound cakes

COLUMBIANA – The Columbiana Culture Club is one of three Federated Women’s Clubs that exist to pour into their community. Specifically, the Culture Club does this by giving to the local schools, the Shelby County Arts Council and other worthy causes in Columbiana. One of its most successful...
COLUMBIANA, AL
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
districtadministration.com

Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’

After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Education
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster places new Main Street Medical Mile banners along U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster updated new Main Street Medical Mile banners in September, located primarily along Highway 31 surrounding Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Public information officer Neal Wagner said the city worked with Nelson Printing, also located in Alabaster, to update the banners. “We appreciate Nelson Printing...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival

ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event

PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
PELHAM, AL

