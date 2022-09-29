Read full article on original website
Florida nonprofit on Sanibel Island pivots to disaster relief after Ian
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Maria Espinoza, the executive director of FISH, a nonprofit providing disaster assistance to the Sanibel and Captiva Islands after Hurricane Ian. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tribes are pushing to play a larger role in water-sharing agreements
States that share the Colorado River are struggling to agree on how to make big new cuts and how much water they each take. And some of the tribal governments within those states are protesting that they don't have a seat at the table. Megan Myscofski, with member station Arizona Public Media, reports on one tribe in Arizona that fought in court to have some of their water restored.
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
