Theater & Dance

TheWrap

Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)

Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
Decider.com

What Time Will the Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Be on Netflix?

You can’t have a spooky season without a Stephen King movie, and, thankfully, Netflix is providing subscribers with a new one: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is coming to Netflix on Wednesday. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Highwaymen), this adaptation of King’s 2020 novella tells the story of a young boy named Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) who takes a job reading out loud to an elderly billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (played by Donald Sutherland). Craig spends a significant portion of his childhood reading out loud to Mr. Harrigan, and comes to consider him a close friend....
MOVIES
TheWrap

Chris Pratt’s Mario Teased in First Look at Animated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie; Trailer to Debut Wednesday

Our first look at Chris Pratt’s Super Mario has arrived. Kind of. Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures on Tuesday released the first poster for “Super Mario Bros.,” the highly anticipated (and secretive) new animated adaptation of the beloved video game characters. And the first teaser trailer for the film will arrive on Wednesday, giving us a first look at this thing in action.
TheWrap

TheWrap

