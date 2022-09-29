Read full article on original website
Jonás Cuaron to Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto’ From ‘Blue Beetle’ Writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (Exclusive)
Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) is on board to direct Sony Pictures’ “El Muerto” starring Grammy Award-winner and mega recording artist Bad Bunny, also known as Benito A Martínez Ocasio, TheWrap has exclusively learned. Additionally, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) is writing the script, which is in early development.
‘SNL': Miles Teller and Jon Hamm Roast New Cast and Show’s Lazy Trump Bits in Season Premiere (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” started Season 48 on an extremely meta note, with a cold open sketch that roasted the recent cast turnover, and did some pretty funny mockery of the show’s frustrating reliance on lazy Trump-centered political parodies. The bit, which basically acknowledged almost all criticism of the...
Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ Adds Retta and Molly Bernard as Filming on the Action-Comedy Begins
Production is underway on filmmaker Richard Linklater’s next film “Hitman” in New Orleans, and Retta (“Good Girls”), Molly Bernard (“Younger”) and Austin Amelio (“The Walking Dead”) have been added to the ensemble opposite Glen Powell and Adria Arjona (“Morbius”).
Why ‘Smile’ Director Parker Finn Didn’t Want to Bog the Horror Film Down in Mythology
The filmmaker also tells TheWrap how he went about adapting his short film into a feature
What Time Will the Stephen King Movie ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Be on Netflix?
You can’t have a spooky season without a Stephen King movie, and, thankfully, Netflix is providing subscribers with a new one: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is coming to Netflix on Wednesday. Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, The Highwaymen), this adaptation of King’s 2020 novella tells the story of a young boy named Craig (played by Jaeden Martell) who takes a job reading out loud to an elderly billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (played by Donald Sutherland). Craig spends a significant portion of his childhood reading out loud to Mr. Harrigan, and comes to consider him a close friend....
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Gets Trailer Ahead of Oscar-Qualifying December Release (Video)
The thriller premieres in theaters Dec. 2, on Apple TV+ Dec. 9
Abigail Disney’s Fork Films Shuts Down
Fewer than 10 roles were eliminated at the documentary and feature company behind "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales" and "Crip Camp"
How ‘Tootsie’ Director Sydney Pollack Tricked Dustin Hoffman Into Behaving on the Famously Fraught Set (Exclusive Book Excerpt)
In his memoir "The Best Seat in the House," longtime assistant director David McGiffert recalls how the director found a clever way to appeal to his difficult star
BAFTA Changes TV Award Rules to Increase Recognitions for Women and International Programs
The eligibility updates have a ”longer-term aim to encourage a greater representation of women considered“. BAFTA has changes its TV award rules with the goal of increasing representation for women and international shows, BAFTA announced Tuesday. Under the new rules, the top three male and top three female candidates...
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Ismael Cruz Córdova Dives Deep Into Filming the Southlands Battle
Plus, the actor explains what it meant for his character, Arondir, to finally come face-to-face with Galadriel
The 15 Best Horror Movies of 2022 and How to Watch Them
From cannibals to UFOs to ghost-faced killers
Don’t Worry, ‘SNL’ Fans, Cecily Strong Has Not Left the Show
Strong is currently in Los Angeles performing in a play, but her absence from the Season 48 premiere credits confused people
Chris Pratt’s Mario Teased in First Look at Animated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie; Trailer to Debut Wednesday
Our first look at Chris Pratt’s Super Mario has arrived. Kind of. Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures on Tuesday released the first poster for “Super Mario Bros.,” the highly anticipated (and secretive) new animated adaptation of the beloved video game characters. And the first teaser trailer for the film will arrive on Wednesday, giving us a first look at this thing in action.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Remembers the Holocaust in Vivid Detail
With a cast of 38 actors, the playwright covers over half a century of anti-Semitism in Old Vienna
Cavalcade of Hollywood Royalty Remember Bert Fields as ‘The Fixer’ at Memorial
Hollywood actors, writers and executives gathered at a memorial on Sunday in Santa Monica to remember power attorney Bert Fields with a string of stories about his legal prowess and sometimes unorthodox way of helping clients. The larger-than-life litigator — with clients that included The Beatles, Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise,...
‘911’: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause Break Down the ‘Surprising’ and ‘Satisfying’ Conclusion to Athena’s Origin Story
"Our writers have a way of weaving this fabric, this tapestry, where you may see this thread again, you may see this character again," Bassett told TheWrap
‘Black Adam,’ ‘Halloween Kills’ Lead the Most Anticipated Movies of October | Chart
David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" and Harry Styles-starrer "My Policeman" also make the Top 10 list
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition as The Riddler – Which Landed Him a Role as Joker (Video)
"I wanted some sort of human in there behind the makeup, the actor says of playing the comic book villain
