Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Has Arrived
It’s been quite the week for Demna‘s Balenciaga. From launching its re-sell program to dominating Paris Fashion Week with its Summer 2022 presentation, “The Mud Show,” the luxury label just does not seem to stop grabbing those headlines. Now, much of its Winter 2022 “360° Collection” has been released, and finally, its HD Lace-Up Sneaker has dropped.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Pays Tribute to the Tartan
Has released an all-new iteration of its classic low-top silhouette. This time around, the shoe pays tribute to the tartan, gearing up for the upcoming Fall season. Arriving in a white leather upper construction, the Nike Dunk Low highlights the branding with a Black Swoosh and heels. The plaid details are prominently placed as the overlays in green and red tartan textile materials, perhaps an early nod to the holidays with the color scheme. Mesh tongues and lining are used as the white midsole and grey rubber outsole rounds out the design.
hypebeast.com
An Inside Look at Balenciaga's Summer 2022 "The Mud Show" Collection
Yesterday, Demna presented Balenciaga‘s Summer 2022 collection — “The Mud Show” — with a bang. With Ye opening the show (who is now showing his own brand at Paris Fashion Week) we saw the rapper-turned-fashion mogul don a security jacket, along with a cap reading “2023” all while marching through thick, stodgy mud. Likewise, others models were subjected to getting their feet dirty as they dragged garments through puddles and slush, and now Hypebeast has gotten to see the aftermath at the Balenciaga re-see.
hypebeast.com
Welcome to ERL Spring 2023's Nostalgia-Packed World
Eli Russell Linnetz‘s eponymously acronymic label ERL has showcased its Spring 2023 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week, taking to Dover Street Market Paris‘ showroom to display its comic book strip-inspired messaging in a comprehensive room makeover. Here, a lookbook has been lensed, capturing the L.A.-based brand’s imagination as clothes combine with furniture and settings to create the ERL world, one saturated in nostalgia and joy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Gramicci and SOPH. Drop a New Fall/Winter 2022 Capsule Collab
Inspired by military uniform silhouettes and incorporating subtle cues of luxury, Gramicci and SOPHNET. – SOPH. – have teamed up to drop a new Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collaboration that combines California cool and Japanese minimalism. The new drop introduces a fabrication technique that’s blended with Japanese hardwood charcoal...
hypebeast.com
"Unboxing Valentino" SS23 Served Minimal Maximalism and Maximal Minimalism
After last season’s punch of pink, Pierpaolo Piccioli returns to Paris Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2023 with “Unboxing Valentino.”. With this, Valentino looks towards purity, subtracting the unnecessary to focus on only the essentials, thus entering a more minimal era. This was down the last detail, as a charming warehouse fit with ornate metalwork was redone with a black floor and black benches, press releases, and invites were presented in simple black boxes, and the welcoming audio was akin to a dripping tap.
hypebeast.com
'South Park' x adidas' 4/20-Themed Campus 80 is Restocking
As fall begins, is expanding its restock efforts beyond just the adidas YEEZY line as it brings back its original South Park collaboration. The two came together on the Campus 80 in 2021 with a “Towelie” colorway that referenced the month’s popular cannabis holiday of 4/20. Met with great demand, the sneaker flew off shelves and is being reissued just over a year later. Since then, the duo launched a full collection of footwear and apparel that included silhouettes such as the Stan Smith, Superstar and NMD_R1.
MLS・
hypebeast.com
Aimé Leon Dore Unveils Its Next Batch of New Balance 650R Collaborations
Much of New Balance‘s success has been derived from its strategy to align with impactful collaborators in the realm of streetwear, and one of the brands that have garnered them a considerable amount of attention is Aimé Leon Dore. The NY-based label has assisted the brand through collaborations atop its 550 as well as through its founder Teddy Santis who has taken the reins on its ongoing MADE in USA collection, and now it’s lending its touch to another batch of 650R installments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Percival and Lavenham's Outerwear Collaboration Sees Florals in Bloom
Following the reveal of its layer-heavy Fall/Winter 2022 collection and recent team-up with CAMPARI which was submerged in autumnal design cues, British label Percival presents its latest collaboration with outerwear-focused heritage brand Lavenham. The UK-based pioneer tends to keep antics close to home, crafting garments in its Suffolk base, which maintains quality craftsmanship and locally-sourced materials at its core.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at Ye's YEEZY Season 9 Ready-to-Wear Collection
Whether he’s tied to a corporate company or not, Ye is always going to find a way to create within the fashion realm. And in the midst of a buzzing Paris Fashion Week, the creative genius took time to host a runway show to showcase his latest YEEZY Season 9 ready-to-wear collection.
hypebeast.com
Hi-Tec HTS74’s FW22 Collection Allows You to Be at One With the Weather
Since British footwear label Hi-Tec presented its TS74 subline that was inspired by older sneaker designs — such as the 1981-released “Silver Shadow” — the imprint has experimented with expressive photoshoots along with a wider variety of sneaker silhouettes that have its revitalized mainline footwear offering. With this being said, Hi-Tec TS74 has just presented its newest Fall/Winter 2022 collection and it’s inspired by the moods that are associated with each season throughout the year.
hypebeast.com
Here's How to Get Your Hands On HAL STUDIOS®'s ASICS GEL-1130 "FOREST" Collaboration
Highs and Lows‘ in-house imprint HAL STUDIOS® has a knack for pulling off a must-have collaboration, and some of its best work has been alongside the footwear giant. . In April, the two came together on their first GEL-1130 collaboration, while back in September it was announced that the duo would return to the silhouette with the “FOREST” colorway. Now, we get a closer look and more information about the soon-coming pair.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Heads to the Alps With ‘Snow’ Pre-Spring 2023 Capsule
Is heading to the alps with its latest Pre-Spring 2023 collection. Titled ‘Snow,’ the new capsule takes a look at ski-inspired dress notes. Although the capsule was brought to life by Vuitton’s creative teams and collaborators, it was first conceived by the house’s late menswear creative director, Virgil Abloh. What drives the offering is its analysis of the relationship between essential pieces and activewear. With an emphasis on functionality, the alpine-inspired collection is comprised of outerwear, knitwear, nylon ski garments, tracksuits and more.
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH® SS23 Is for Rave Kids Only
Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH® has been busy lately. Just this past week, the brand released a lunar-inspired campaign for its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Now, the Tokyo-based brand is calling out all of the club kids to play with its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Inspired by Tokyo’s club culture and...
hypebeast.com
You Can't Buy These Paraboot x The North Face Mules
Paraboot and The North Face are collaborative powerhouses in their own respective rights. The former is known for working with nonnative, YMC and All Triangles, the latter for Supreme, Online Ceramics and Junya Watanabe. Now, Paraboot and The North Face have found common ground, coming together on a mule. But there’s a catch.
hypebeast.com
HAL STUDIOS®' Fall-Friendly ASICS GEL-1130 "Forest" Pre-Order Opens Up in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
With folks gearing up for spooky season by sprucing up their abodes with Halloween decor and the gloomier weather starting to show face more consistently, it’s really starting to feel like fall. And to spice up the seasonal change, footwear brands like. ,. ,. and more are blessing the...
hypebeast.com
Nike's Air Max Plus 3 Arrives in Rainbow Gradients
First debuted in 1990, the Air Max Plus 3 was brought back to life in 2019 and has seen a limited number of brightly-toned colorways over the past few years. For its latest iteration, Nike dresses the pairs in colorful gradients with stacked “Tuned Air” text graphics across the mesh uppers.
hypebeast.com
Cactus Plant Flea Market and McDonald's Release Collaborative Merch Collection
McDonald’s has found great success within the collaborative world. The world-renowned fast food chain has executed partnerships with the likes of Travis Scott, BTS, J Balvin and more, and even linked with Ye and Muji industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for a packaging redesign initiative. And now, the creator of delicious crispy fries and McChickens as aligned with Cactus Plant Flea Market for a special team-up.
hypebeast.com
Shygirl Breaks the Mold With Debut Album ‘Nymph’
On September 30, South London-born musical artist Shygirl released her debut album Nymph. Since jumping on the scene, the singer/DJ has generated considerable buzz due to her energetic electronic hits that channel several elements of fantasy. Now with the artist’s breakout album, she is solidifying herself as not just a newly-minted UK staple, but an international rising star.
hypebeast.com
Côte&ciel's FW22 Collection Delicately Balances Fabrics, Form and Functionality
Previewed earlier this year, Parisian luggage brand côte&ciel’s FW22 collection marries a melange of materials and fabrics to create a functional offer ready for most occasions. Launching in two key ranges, the collection sees new styles debut as well as the return of some brand staples. The INFINITY...
Comments / 0