Natchitoches Parish, LA

Below-average pecan harvest due to drought, summer heat

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist Larry Stein about this season’s expected Texas pecan crop. The projections weren’t as optimistic as we’d hope for. Early season varieties of pecans are ready for harvest, but unfortunately, it’s been a...
TEXAS STATE
Katy resident claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone is going to be a really popular person in Katy, as a resident in the Houston suburb is a brand-new millionaire after claiming a Lotto Texas jackpot worth an estimated $19 million. The Texas Lottery announced that the resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous,...
KATY, TX
This week in Texas history: First president of A & M College selected

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Since the discovery of Texas by Spanish explorers in 1519, numerous events have taken place that has turned the Lone Star State into what we know now. Two events made history on Oct. 4th including a smallpox breakout in Laredo and Texas’ dive into...
TEXAS STATE
TxDOT’s ‘human billboards’ visit Houston area for National Pedestrian Safety Month

HOUSTON (KIAH) — October is National Pedestrian Safety month and TxDOT is making sure drivers all over Houston look out for each other. Pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15% in 2021. In the Houston area last year, there were 1,466 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 204 fatalities and 383 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
HOUSTON, TX
Nice weather | Moderate air quality

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a nice calm day in southeast Texas as we slowly get into fall-ish kind of weather. Temperatures across southeast Texas today will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds remain calm, E 3-5 mph. An air quality alert has been issued due to calm winds and warm temps this afternoon. These atmospheric conditions will be favorable for ground level ozone to form, hazardous to those with asthma or other respiratory issues.
TEXAS STATE

