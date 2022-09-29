HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a nice calm day in southeast Texas as we slowly get into fall-ish kind of weather. Temperatures across southeast Texas today will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds remain calm, E 3-5 mph. An air quality alert has been issued due to calm winds and warm temps this afternoon. These atmospheric conditions will be favorable for ground level ozone to form, hazardous to those with asthma or other respiratory issues.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO