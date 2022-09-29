Read full article on original website
Below-average pecan harvest due to drought, summer heat
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologist Kristen Currie spoke with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horticulturist Larry Stein about this season’s expected Texas pecan crop. The projections weren’t as optimistic as we’d hope for. Early season varieties of pecans are ready for harvest, but unfortunately, it’s been a...
Top pumpkin spice food or drink choice of Texas and every other state￼
HOUSTON (KIAH) For fall, Google Trends did a round-up of all the pumpkin spice products you have been googling. As it turns out, a lot of cat owners want pumpkin spice KITTY LITTER to be an option. It’s the top pumpkin spice “scented” product people have been searching for. It...
Katy resident claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Someone is going to be a really popular person in Katy, as a resident in the Houston suburb is a brand-new millionaire after claiming a Lotto Texas jackpot worth an estimated $19 million. The Texas Lottery announced that the resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous,...
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In Friday’s hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and challenger Beto O’Rourke (D), we could only get to so many questions. We received hundreds of questions, and those of you at home wanted answers. We went through that question list Monday and picked out these themes:
This week in Texas history: First president of A & M College selected
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Since the discovery of Texas by Spanish explorers in 1519, numerous events have taken place that has turned the Lone Star State into what we know now. Two events made history on Oct. 4th including a smallpox breakout in Laredo and Texas’ dive into...
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
TxDOT’s ‘human billboards’ visit Houston area for National Pedestrian Safety Month
HOUSTON (KIAH) — October is National Pedestrian Safety month and TxDOT is making sure drivers all over Houston look out for each other. Pedestrian deaths from traffic crashes were up 15% in 2021. In the Houston area last year, there were 1,466 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 204 fatalities and 383 serious injuries, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Harry Styles, Willie Nelson back Beto for Texas governor. How could that affect the election?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Harry Styles is riding the “watermelon sugar high” of Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial campaign, endorsing the Democratic challenger during his fifth performance at the Moody Center Sunday. O’Rourke made a surprise appearance during the concert, appearing on the jumbo screen in the pit.
Nice weather | Moderate air quality
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a nice calm day in southeast Texas as we slowly get into fall-ish kind of weather. Temperatures across southeast Texas today will range from the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Winds remain calm, E 3-5 mph. An air quality alert has been issued due to calm winds and warm temps this afternoon. These atmospheric conditions will be favorable for ground level ozone to form, hazardous to those with asthma or other respiratory issues.
