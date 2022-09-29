ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Glass company in downtown Amarillo catches fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a glass company. The fire at Binswanger Glass, located at 1009 SE 5th Avenue, started around 9:45 a.m. The first fire crews arrived at about 9:50 a.m. AFD officials said the fire started outside the...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers 1,000 reward for stolen pickup truck

UPDATE: AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Police said the stolen pickup was receovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen pickup truck. A gray, 2022 Ram 2500 was reported stolen Sept. 22 from the 7700 block of I-40 E. The truck has has a black grill and black...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Road improvement project on Port Lane to impact traffic

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday and impact traffic on Port Lane. The road improvement project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. The project will...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Rain and cooler weather expected later in the week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Who is ready for a taste of fall? Fall-like weather is what the doctor ordered for the High Plains this week thanks to a pair cold fronts. A deck of clouds and some cool air from the north will limit the amount of sunshine we will get; this will hold temperatures below normal with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday.
AMARILLO, TX

