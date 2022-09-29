AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Who is ready for a taste of fall? Fall-like weather is what the doctor ordered for the High Plains this week thanks to a pair cold fronts. A deck of clouds and some cool air from the north will limit the amount of sunshine we will get; this will hold temperatures below normal with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday.

