Glass company in downtown Amarillo catches fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a glass company. The fire at Binswanger Glass, located at 1009 SE 5th Avenue, started around 9:45 a.m. The first fire crews arrived at about 9:50 a.m. AFD officials said the fire started outside the...
Carpet Tech teams up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to feed homebound elderly
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Carpet Tech has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect soup cans for senior citizens. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the homebound elderly and severely disabled who cannot prepare adequate meals for themselves. “When Meals on Wheels began asking...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers 1,000 reward for stolen pickup truck
UPDATE: AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Police said the stolen pickup was receovered. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen pickup truck. A gray, 2022 Ram 2500 was reported stolen Sept. 22 from the 7700 block of I-40 E. The truck has has a black grill and black...
Fiery crash that killed woman, two young boys prompts changes to intersection
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fiery crash that killed a woman and two young boys prompted changes to an intersection in Moore County. Judy Thrasher McGuire, her 12-year-old son Zakery David McGuire, and 8-year-old Luke Carder Sachitano were killed July 15 in a crash on FM 722, about three miles southwest of Dumas.
Road improvement project on Port Lane to impact traffic
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A road improvement project that is part of the City of Amarillo’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program will begin Wednesday and impact traffic on Port Lane. The road improvement project will be on Port Lane from Amarillo Boulevard to Wolflin Avenue. The project will...
Rain and cooler weather expected later in the week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Who is ready for a taste of fall? Fall-like weather is what the doctor ordered for the High Plains this week thanks to a pair cold fronts. A deck of clouds and some cool air from the north will limit the amount of sunshine we will get; this will hold temperatures below normal with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday.
