Hypebae

Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection

Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Yellowpop x The Andy Warhol Foundation Drop Limited-Edition Neon Art

Yellowpop has joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation to release a limited-edition collection of LED neon art. Fans of the iconic artist will be able to own new iterations of his art in their home. The drop consists of eight unique designs and feature six of his most recognizable work, including Flowers, Campbell’s Soup Can, Banana, Cow, Brillo and the one and only, Marilyn. The release also comes with a Yellowpop NFT, which provides membership perks, such as lifetime discounts, access to early collection drops and exclusive events.
DESIGN
Hypebae

Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection

After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH. Arriving shortly after the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer’s love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Meet the Lacoste L003 Active Sneaker

Lacoste bridges the old and new with a forward-thinking silhouette equal parts tennis and trend. The sneaker made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway and returns in a new campaign modeled by Ella Mai. Designed as an ode to the pioneering spirit of Rene Lacoste, the L003 sees classic...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Main Nué Is the Rising Swedish Brand Breathing Life Into Used Garments

Being intentional lies at the core of Main Nué, the rising Swedish label that repairs discarded garments and fabrics with defects. The emerging brand was founded by Maja Freiman and Alva Johansson, who met during their fashion studies at the Swedish School of Textiles. With day jobs in the secondhand sector, both Freiman and Johansson realized that there are plenty of unused and unwanted materials that end up in landfills, when they can actually be repurposed and reused to create new garments.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Le Labo x The Met Drop a Special Edition Candle Dedicated To French Art

For the fall season, Le Labo teams up with The Met to create a special-edition candle, dubbed “Laurier 62”, that advocates the art of fragrance. Made with 62 ingredients inspired by French painter Henri-Edmond Cross’ 1908 unfinished painting “Underneath the Cork Oats,” the candle embodies the subtle chaos of the artist’s incomplete work. “Laurier 62” features seasonal herbal scents of thyme, clove, warm amber and sandalwood, and 56 other notes —all of which create a rich scent for fall.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls

If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same people released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people by invoking change. Along with that, you can also read a powerful forward from Bindi Irwin, something we know your kiddos...
KIDS
Hypebae

SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity

SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vibe

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness

During a time when our world was at an unprecedented standstill, Beyoncé took the moment to dig deep into her arsenal. The final product, her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE, is the ultimate conglomerate of her previous musical explorations. It is also a heartfelt homage to one of her most formative influences, his culture, and its soundtrack. In a post on her website, the megastar dedicated her house-influenced LP to her Uncle Jonny, affectionately calling him her “godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” She also...
MUSIC
Hypebae

LOL at This Kim K and Balenci-Inspired "Work Harder" Costume

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and her sisters interviewed with her sisters to promote their new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu. Slutty Halloween costume retailer, Yandy, has the perfect costume to commemorate the moment. In the interview, Kardashian shared her best advice for women in business — as a member...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Here's Why Cardi B Praises Bad Bunny as "Artist Goals"

Cardi B has often gotten candid on why she’s a fan of Bad Bunny, but now she’s opened up about why he’s “artist goals.”. The Bronx native made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s L.A. concert on October 1. Not only did she attend the show, but she also briefly took over the stage to perform their 2018 collab “I Like It” as well as “Bodak Yellow.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Hermés Bag Roundup: Feather-Trimmed Kellys and More

For Spring/Summer 2023, Hermés enlists its signature color palette of orange, rich caramel browns and taupes along with season-appropriate coral and vibrant blue. The collection itself was beautifully minimal, accented by a roster of handbags ranging from the classic to the whimsical. The Hermés Kelly gets a flamboyant splash...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon on Bringing Streetwear to Street Style

It takes a village to street style. From photographers to stylists, every effortless Fashion Week snap is thoughtful and arguably more impactful than the runways themselves. We chatted with stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon, a duo that brings intention to celebrity styling and infuses streetwear into their most viral moments. Read on for the exclusive interview on what the concept of street style has evolved into and how the social media gaze affects their work.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

