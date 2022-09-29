Read full article on original website
Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection
Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
Yellowpop x The Andy Warhol Foundation Drop Limited-Edition Neon Art
Yellowpop has joined forces with The Andy Warhol Foundation to release a limited-edition collection of LED neon art. Fans of the iconic artist will be able to own new iterations of his art in their home. The drop consists of eight unique designs and feature six of his most recognizable work, including Flowers, Campbell’s Soup Can, Banana, Cow, Brillo and the one and only, Marilyn. The release also comes with a Yellowpop NFT, which provides membership perks, such as lifetime discounts, access to early collection drops and exclusive events.
Hermès Launches All-Orange Space With Branded Boxing Ring, Kettlebells and More
Hermès is jumping into the world of fitness with the launch of HermèsFit, a pop-up experience featuring all-orange boxing rings, climbing walls, workout accessories and more. Taking place at Tai Kwun in Hong Kong, the event — running from October 2 to 9 — offers a playful and...
YOGA・
Yoon Looks to Tokyo Rave for AMBUSH's SS23 Collection
After sharing sneak peeks via her Instagram, Yoon has now revealed a full look at her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for AMBUSH. Arriving shortly after the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the latest range takes inspiration from the designer’s love for Tokyo club culture. The rave influence is evident throughout the collection, which includes everything from bunny ears to platform boots, as well as garments in a vibrant color palette.
Meet the Lacoste L003 Active Sneaker
Lacoste bridges the old and new with a forward-thinking silhouette equal parts tennis and trend. The sneaker made its debut on the Spring/Summer 2022 runway and returns in a new campaign modeled by Ella Mai. Designed as an ode to the pioneering spirit of Rene Lacoste, the L003 sees classic...
Main Nué Is the Rising Swedish Brand Breathing Life Into Used Garments
Being intentional lies at the core of Main Nué, the rising Swedish label that repairs discarded garments and fabrics with defects. The emerging brand was founded by Maja Freiman and Alva Johansson, who met during their fashion studies at the Swedish School of Textiles. With day jobs in the secondhand sector, both Freiman and Johansson realized that there are plenty of unused and unwanted materials that end up in landfills, when they can actually be repurposed and reused to create new garments.
Le Labo x The Met Drop a Special Edition Candle Dedicated To French Art
For the fall season, Le Labo teams up with The Met to create a special-edition candle, dubbed “Laurier 62”, that advocates the art of fragrance. Made with 62 ingredients inspired by French painter Henri-Edmond Cross’ 1908 unfinished painting “Underneath the Cork Oats,” the candle embodies the subtle chaos of the artist’s incomplete work. “Laurier 62” features seasonal herbal scents of thyme, clove, warm amber and sandalwood, and 56 other notes —all of which create a rich scent for fall.
Stella McCartney SS23 Is the Designer's "Most Responsible Collection to Date"
Stella McCartney took to the outdoors for her Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, marking a first for the brand. Presented in the piazza of the Centre Pompidou, the show saw models walking across brightly colored paths in homage to Paris. A true culmination of fashion and art, the showcase featured the work...
Dove Cameron’s Aura Eyeshadow Sets the Stage as One of Fall 2022 Biggest Beauty Trends
Dove Cameron served front row realness at Valentino‘s womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, wearing one of the seasons’ most significant makeup trends: crystalized “aura” eyeshadow. The editorial eye makeup featured a fall sunset blend of deep blush reds and browns in shimmer shades...
Inspire Your Future Trailblazer With This Bindi Irwin-Approved & Empowering Book For Young (Rebel) Girls
If there’s one thing we want to do, it’s to instill inspiration and confidence in our children. From exercises to motivational shows, we never miss an opportunity to help our kid’s confidence. Now, we all loved Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: Baby’s First Book of Extraordinary Women (and so did our little ones!) And as a pre-holiday treat, the same people released another Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book, but this one is all about inspiring young people by invoking change. Along with that, you can also read a powerful forward from Bindi Irwin, something we know your kiddos...
KIDS・
SHUSHU/TONG's SS23 "Pretty Woman" Collection Reclaims Hyper-Femininity
SHUSHU/TONG explores the beautifully nuanced experience of being a woman with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, “Pretty Woman.” Filled to the brim with hyper-feminine frocks and saccharinely sweet sets, designers Liushu Lei and Yutong Jiang navigate the tense terrain of female subjectivity with precision. The sartorial artists recognize the agency objects of beauty have.
The Little Black Girls We Adored on Relaxer Boxes Are Going Viral On Twitter
"I used to be so excited thinking my hair would turn out like this, all for Aunty to bump my ends,” one Twitter user wrote.
JW Anderson Unveils Collection Inspired by South Korean Cartoon 'Run Hany'
JW Anderson has officially dropped its anticipated Run Hany Fall/Winter 2022 capsule collection. The range was first introduced during the label’s official FW22 presentation, which travelled the streets of Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by the South Korean cult-loved, ’80s cartoon Run Hany, the collection comprises a blend of reimagined...
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness
During a time when our world was at an unprecedented standstill, Beyoncé took the moment to dig deep into her arsenal. The final product, her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE, is the ultimate conglomerate of her previous musical explorations. It is also a heartfelt homage to one of her most formative influences, his culture, and its soundtrack. In a post on her website, the megastar dedicated her house-influenced LP to her Uncle Jonny, affectionately calling him her “godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” She also...
LOL at This Kim K and Balenci-Inspired "Work Harder" Costume
Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian and her sisters interviewed with her sisters to promote their new series, The Kardashians, on Hulu. Slutty Halloween costume retailer, Yandy, has the perfect costume to commemorate the moment. In the interview, Kardashian shared her best advice for women in business — as a member...
Here's Why Cardi B Praises Bad Bunny as "Artist Goals"
Cardi B has often gotten candid on why she’s a fan of Bad Bunny, but now she’s opened up about why he’s “artist goals.”. The Bronx native made a surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s L.A. concert on October 1. Not only did she attend the show, but she also briefly took over the stage to perform their 2018 collab “I Like It” as well as “Bodak Yellow.”
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Hermés Bag Roundup: Feather-Trimmed Kellys and More
For Spring/Summer 2023, Hermés enlists its signature color palette of orange, rich caramel browns and taupes along with season-appropriate coral and vibrant blue. The collection itself was beautifully minimal, accented by a roster of handbags ranging from the classic to the whimsical. The Hermés Kelly gets a flamboyant splash...
Sloggi’s New 032c Workshop Collab Responds to a New Way of Living
Having debuted at Pitti Uomo earlier this year, Sloggi’s latest collection with 032c Workshop was seen on models sprawled across a “temple of comfort”. It signified a new age of home living and working, where comfort and practicality come first. The new comfort wear collection comprises 11...
Stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon on Bringing Streetwear to Street Style
It takes a village to street style. From photographers to stylists, every effortless Fashion Week snap is thoughtful and arguably more impactful than the runways themselves. We chatted with stylists Marquise Miller and Aaron Christmon, a duo that brings intention to celebrity styling and infuses streetwear into their most viral moments. Read on for the exclusive interview on what the concept of street style has evolved into and how the social media gaze affects their work.
