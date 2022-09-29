Read full article on original website
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Protesters waving Russian flags gathered in Burkina Faso’s capital where West African regional envoys were meeting Tuesday to press the country’s latest coup leaders to swiftly return the country to civilian rule. The meeting Tuesday in the capital, Ouagadougou, comes amid fears that the second coup to hit Burkina Faso this year will further delay democratic elections and a return to constitutional order. Mediators from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS have already spent six months this year trying to persuade the previous junta regime which seized power in January to commit to a timetable for new elections. Then last week a group of soldiers led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore overthrew the interim leader and declared themselves in charge. ECOWAS has also been pushing for a return to democracy in neighboring Mali for more than two years. The regional bloc imposed stiff financial sanctions but later lifted them even though new elections have not yet been held.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, with lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. The court’s conservatives, in a 5-4 vote in February, blocked a lower court ruling that would have required a second Black majority district in time for the November elections. A similar ruling to create an additional Black majority district in Louisiana also was put on hold. Conservative high-court majorities have made it harder for racial minorities to use the Voting Rights Act in ideologically divided rulings in 2013 and 2021. A ruling for Alabama in the new case could weaken a powerful tool that civil rights groups and minority voters have used to challenge racial discrimination in redistricting.
