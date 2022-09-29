Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
'It doesn't feel real': Phillies fans gear up at team store for postseason baseball
Diehard Phillies fans lined up early to be sure they had the best selection of postseason merchandise.
Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, October 4 (Fade Sean Manaea Again)
The San Francisco Giants have a chance to play spoiler on Tuesday, as they take on the San Diego Padres, who hold just a one-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild card. The Padres will either play the New York Mets or...
2022-2023 NHL Awards Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
The NHL season is finally here, set to begin on Friday, Oct. 7 with a couple of games in Prague, Czech Republic, between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators. That means, it's time to place your futures. Not only can you bet on who will win the Stanley Cup, but there's also money to be made in the NHL awards market.
Ken Jennings Shares Photo Of Son Dylan To Celebrate A Baseball Milestone
The "Jeopardy!" host took time out for a shoutout to his son after a long wait.
Eagles vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for NFL Week 5
Philadelphia will put its 4-0 record on the line in the desert this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles came back from 14-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, showing a little bit of grit. The Cardinals used a big second half to rally against the Carolina Panthers – getting to...
The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder
With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
MLB games today: Aaron Judge pursues 62nd home run on Tuesday
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Save. Bookmark. Stay up-to-date. MLB games today: October
