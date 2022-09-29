ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

New York appeals court to hear case against Connecticut athletic conference that allows transgender athletes to compete

By Brooke Migdon
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3dMC_0iFOcynE00

Story at a glance

  • A New York appeals court on Thursday will hear a case brought against Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) over a policy that allows transgender girls to compete in high school sports against cisgender girls.
  • A lawsuit filed in 2020 by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of four cisgender female athletes claims the policy violates Title IX.
  • A U.S. District Court judge last year dismissed the case because both transgender athletes named as defendants had graduated high school and the remaining plaintiffs did not identify any other transgender athletes that would be competing against them.

A New York appeals court on Thursday will hear a case brought against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) and several local school districts over a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in high school sports.

The hearing stems from a 2020 lawsuit filed in federal court by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian law firm, on behalf of four cisgender female athletes that claimed athletic opportunities had been unfairly taken away from them by transgender women and girls.

The initial complaint alleged that guidelines set by CIAC in 2013 for transgender athletes to compete in school sports are discriminatory because they “regularly” result in transgender female athletes “displacing” cisgender girls in competitive athletic events.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“In scholastic track competition in Connecticut, more boys than girls are experiencing victory,” the lawsuit states, implying that transgender female runners in the state are winning more races than cisgender female athletes.

The lawsuit had sought a preliminary injunction to bar transgender girls from competing in the 2020 spring outdoor track season, which was later cancelled because of school shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The plaintiffs had also demanded that the five Connecticut school districts named in the complaint admit to violating Title IX by allowing transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls.

The lawsuit had also sought to change state track results and records set by transgender female runners Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. Both women graduated high school in 2020 and do not compete at the collegiate level.

The case was dismissed last year by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny, who ruled that the request for an injunction blocking the enforcement of the CIAC policy was “moot” because the athletes named as defendants were no longer high school students, and the plaintiffs did not identify any other transgender girls that were likely to compete against them the following season.

“There is no indication that [the plaintiffs] will encounter competition by a transgender student in a CIAC-sponsored event next season,” Chatigny wrote in his decision. “Defendants’ counsel have represented that they know of no transgender student who will be participating in girls’ track at that time.”

The plaintiffs filed to appeal Chatigny’s ruling shortly after. Each of the plaintiffs — Selina Soule, Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Ashley Nicoletti — have graduated from high school. Soule, Mitchell and Smith now compete for NCAA Division 1 track and field programs.

Miller and Yearwood are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Connecticut and the ACLU Foundation of Connecticut. They have received the support of more than 150 current and former athletes in women’s sports, including Megan Rapinoe and Billie Jean King.

“I have faced discrimination in every aspect of my life and I no longer want to remain silent,” Miller said in a 2020 statement after the initial complaint was filed. “I am a girl and I am a runner.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Republican defends South Carolina abortion bill and says 10-year-old raped by dad could get Plan B at Walmart

A South Carolina representative defended a proposal from Republican state lawmakers to ban all abortions except in cases of rape or incest.State house member Doug Giliam argued this week that a hypothetical 10-year-old girl who was raped by her father could still terminate the pregnancy under the new law, by going to the hospital or taking an ambulance to Walmart to buy the Plan B emergency contraceptive pill.“She had choices,” Mr Gilliam said on Tuesday. “She could’ve had the doctor help her make that decision. She was at the hospital. The morning after pill was available. That kind...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Alanna Smith
msn.com

University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception

The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender#Title Ix#Track And Field#Politics State#Politics Courts#Racism#District Court#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

711K+
Followers
83K+
Post
516M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy