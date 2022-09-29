Read full article on original website
Over-the-road trucker pleads guilty to causing fatal crash in Moniteau County
A northeast Missouri over-the-road trucker pleads guilty to a manslaughter charge involving the death of a Moniteau County man. Joseph Harrington, of Atlanta, pleaded down on Monday to one count of second-degree manslaughter. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The charge against Harrington stemmed from a traffic accident in...
Hallsville man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend granted continuance
A Boone County man’s murder trial is delayed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. But on Monday Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs agreed to grant Jones a continuance. Jones is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical...
Columbia murder suspects appear in court, one denied bond, other pleads not guilty
One of the two men charged in a fatal Columbia shooting is denied bond while the other pleads not guilty. Columbia Police responded to a shots-fired call at the Mosers Grocery Store on North Keene Street in August. When officers arrived, they found Shavez Waage, 22, of Columbia, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Jefferson City burglar sentenced to shock incarceration for five burglaries
A St. Louis man is sentenced for breaking into five Cole County businesses earlier this year. Myron Blount pleaded down last week to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. He was sentenced Friday to 120 days of shock incarceration on each count. The burglaries happened...
Eldon man's murder trial to proceed as planned in November
A judge rules a Miller County man’s murder case will proceed to trial next month. On Monday, 26th Judicial Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner made the ruling concerning Christopher English of Eldon. English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia.
CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing
CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper from Cooper, Howard county area killed in accident
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends and family of Leif Dezner, 26, say he passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, September 30. Dezner was a corporal in the Cooper and Howard County areas. Dezner leaves behind a wife and...
Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
Missouri Task Force One deploys to Florida
Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to Florida. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, left for Orlando around 11:30 Friday night. The team was deployed by FEMA to help with water rescues, wide areas searched, targeted searches and humanitarian welfare checks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Missouri Task Force One arrives in Florida, heads to Fort Myers today
Missouri Task Force One has arrived in Florida. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, arrived in Orlando early Sunday morning. The bulk of the team will move to Fort Myers today where they’ll conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations. Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit communities struck by Hurricane Ian.
Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus
An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
Flu shots available at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services while drive-thru vaccines are available through MU Health Care
UPDATE: MU Health Care is offering drive-thru flu shot events at South Providence Medical Park each Saturday in October, starting this weekend. Car-side flu and COVID shots will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All patients should bring an insurance card. Flu shots are now available in Boone...
Jefferson City Council votes to demolish home damaged by fire on East Capitol Ave.
The Jefferson City Council votes unanimously to demolish a historic home on East Capitol Avenue. The home at 407 East Capitol sustained significant damage during a fire on September 24. The home was already vacant and had been deemed structurally compromised by city officials even before the fire. Demolition on...
UPDATED: Hermann woman missing for one week
UPDATE: Funkhouser has been found and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 24-year-old Samantha Funkhouser of Hermann was last seen Monday, September 26 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. If you have information about her...
