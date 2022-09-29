ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Corydon, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Callaway County, MO
kjluradio.com

Eldon man's murder trial to proceed as planned in November

A judge rules a Miller County man’s murder case will proceed to trial next month. On Monday, 26th Judicial Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner made the ruling concerning Christopher English of Eldon. English is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in the 2019 death of Aaron Brantley of Columbia.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

CORRECTION: Boone County teen reported missing

CORRECTION: Amya Williams was last seen July 27, 2022. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Morgan County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash near Versailles

A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a suspected DWI crash just south of Versailles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, of Gravois Mills, was driving his pickup truck on Highway 5, north of Wildwood Drive, last night, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a rock embankment. Loman’s truck then went airborne, hit a tree, and overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force One deploys to Florida

Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to Florida. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, left for Orlando around 11:30 Friday night. The team was deployed by FEMA to help with water rescues, wide areas searched, targeted searches and humanitarian welfare checks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri Task Force One arrives in Florida, heads to Fort Myers today

Missouri Task Force One has arrived in Florida. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, arrived in Orlando early Sunday morning. The bulk of the team will move to Fort Myers today where they’ll conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations. Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit communities struck by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
kjluradio.com

Eldon man seriously injured in head-on collision with school bus

An Eldon man suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Chance Craft, 27, of Eldon, was driving too fast for the conditions early Friday near his hometown when he crossed the centerline and stuck the bus. Craft was transported to...
ELDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Hermann woman missing for one week

UPDATE: Funkhouser has been found and is safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. 24-year-old Samantha Funkhouser of Hermann was last seen Monday, September 26 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. If you have information about her...
HERMANN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy