Eater
SFO Airport Strike Ends With Restaurant Workers Receiving Raises
After a three-day strike that disrupted restaurant services and involved 1,000 restaurant workers at the San Francisco International Airport, union representatives say workers approved a new contract that provides free family health care and increases pay by $5 an hour, SFGATE reports. Unite Here! Local 2 says it had been three years since the workers had received raises — with one worker telling the news site they hadn’t received a single raise in 20 years at the airport.
Eater
Oakland’s Well-Loved Grilled Meat Destination the Kebabery Is Closing for Good
The last day of service for Russell Moore’s Kebabery on Shattuck Avenue is October 8. Moore, known for live-fire cooking at his restaurant now-closed Camino and his tenure at Chez Panisse, tells the San Francisco Chronicle this is his last hurrah in Bay Area restaurants. His reasons for getting out of the scene are not unique: Moore says that two and a half years into the pandemic, business remains unreliable and money is burning fast. “It’s just been an exhausting few years and it hasn’t really let up,” Moore told the paper.
4 California coffee chains named best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer a macchiato with a touch of foam, a velvety cappuccino, a classic cafe au lait or a refreshing nitro cold brew, coffee is the libation that fuels our lives. To celebrate International Coffee Day, java aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 20 Most Popular Regional Coffee Chains in the […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
Delfina Restaurant Relaunching in Late October
The “James Beard Award-winning neighborhood trattoria” in San Francisco’s Mission District will reopen in late October, following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.
sftravel.com
Mac and Cheeses in the Bay Area That Will Make Your Mouth Drool
Some foods you eat because they’re trendy and some foods you eat because they’re too bizarre not to; but when you’re homesick or tired or cozy, you don’t crave fancy foie gras or squid tentacles. You want something simple and familiar, a dish that is basically a creamy, carby hug that reminds you that you’re gonna make it after all. We're referring, of course, to macaroni and cheese.
calmatters.network
City in the spotlight for Paint Pleasanton 2022
Artists in this year’s Paint Pleasanton event got the full en plein air experience that the Bay Area has to offer, but the weather couldn’t put a damper on the outdoor competition last month. Painters put their passion into practice, rain or shine, on Sept. 17 and 18...
Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July store broken into in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Ayesha Curry’s store, Sweet July, located in downtown Oakland was broken into Friday night, according to the store’s Facebook post. Ayesha Curry’s flagship Sweet July store features home goods products from her Sweet July line. The store also offers a cafe as well as products from Black-owned businesses and local Bay […]
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Eater
Cassava Opens With Equitable Wages and Affordable Prix Fixe in a Vibrant New North Beach Space
For the past decade, Cassava has been a dining destination all the way out in the foggy Outer Richmond avenues, ambitious in terms of both its affordable prix fixe menu and its at-times divisive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the owners are taking the show to a whole new part of the city. As of September 26, the last Japanese breakfasts have been served at 3519 Balboa Street; on October 12, Cassava’s doors will open at 401 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. “It’s definitely bittersweet to leave our home over there,” says co-owner Yuka Ioroi, adding that the colorful new space on the corner of Columbus and Vallejo is also “kind of amazing.”
SFGate
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors frustrated with San Francisco police during sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO - Squealing tires. Rowdy crowds. Dangerous stunts. People living in one San Francisco neighborhood say they're frustrated about how police responded to a late night sideshow this weekend. One man can be heard on cell phone video, saying: "They have like, the entire police department here, and they're...
San Francisco native among one of Blue Angel pilots flying for Fleet Week 2022
"It is surreal, this is where it all started for me," said Lt. Goossens at his alma mater St. Ignatius College Preparatory, sharing his journey of becoming a pilot.
tinybeans.com
It’s Family Fall Festival Time in the Bay Area
Family-friendly fall festivals and fairs in the Bay Area that are a perfect family outing. Fall is officially here and with our perfect mid-70s weather, that also means it’s also family fall festival season! So grab the kids, put on your seasonal scarf, and head to one of these events in the Bay Area. Not to be confused with Halloween festivals in the Bay Area, pumpkin patches that deliver more than just pumpkins, or Bay Area corn mazes that are also a ton of fun, these Bay Area festivals and fall fairs are community fests and cultural events—picture autumn lights and on-the-vineyard harvest festivals that will delight, awe, inspire, and fill you with treats in a different kind of way. Find your next family-friendly fall festival and fair near San Francisco below and get ready to celebrate all the wonderful things that the fall season has to offer.
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay family mourns hit & run death of beloved patriarch
Milpitas, CA - A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police. "You took my 44-year-old wife away from...
eastcountytoday.net
Oktoberfest Returns to Downtown Brentwood
Brentwood, CA – The Downtown Brentwood Coalition’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest returns to Downtown Brentwood after a two year break. The Oktoberfest is one of the largest events in Downtown Brentwood with an estimated attendance of over 10,000 visitors from all over the Bay Area. The event takes place in City Park in Downtown Brentwood, and this year includes parts of Second Street and Oak Street. The event starts at 2pm and concludes at 7pm.
SFist
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
