Read full article on original website
Related
umaine.edu
AD search committee named
A 15-member committee has been named to conduct a national search for the next permanent University of Maine athletics director. The search committee is chaired by John Volin, UMaine executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, and will be assisted by search firm Collegiate Sports Associates. Finalists are expected...
umaine.edu
ARCSIM’s Laura Jackson named NSF ACCESS Campus Champion
Laura Jackson has been named an Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem: Services & Support (ACCESS) Campus Champion. The ACCESS program is a virtual collaboration funded by the National Science Foundation that facilitates free, customized access to advanced digital resources, consulting, training and mentorship. ACCESS helps the nation’s most creative minds discover breakthroughs and solutions for some of the world’s greatest scientific challenges.
Comments / 0