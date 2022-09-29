Read full article on original website
Related
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
A Former Nanny Exposed The Messiest And Most Shocking Secrets About Working For The Rich, And It's Actually Fascinating
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Even Stephen King fans may feel Mr. Harrigan’s Phone isn't worth picking up
More akin to a stern lecture by a grownup than an eerie, unsettling cautionary tale, writer-director John Lee Hancock’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Mr. Harrigan’s Phone might have succeeded better if it didn’t completely collapse into boomer-style commentary about how modern technology is terrible and will inevitably lead to humankind’s downfall. Though its narrative contains some subtleties, and Hancock’s aesthetic polish gives it a nice gloss, the picture’s pacing and character-driven momentum frequently sputters, ultimately leading to diminished results.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
18 Tweets That Rightfully Went Viral This Week Because They're Hysterical
"What if they faked the queen’s death just so they could have the most shocking Masked Singer reveal ever?"
The 'Wolf of Wall Street's' ex-wife is a therapist, and she's using details of their marriage to get people talking about abusive relationships on TikTok
Nadine Macaluso is using her former marriage to the "Wolf of Wall Street," Jordan Belfort, to teach others about love bombing, gaslighting, and domestic abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Raising the stakes: the 25 best vampire TV shows, ranked
Vampires might have experienced an explosion in popularity in the mid-2000s, but they’ve always been lurking in the darkness. From the vampy (and campy) 1960s soap opera Dark Shadows to new series like Interview With The Vampire and Vampire Academy, the genre just won’t die. And there’s something for everyone, too: if you’re looking for steamy romance, True Blood has your back. Want some action, violence, and general debauchery? Try Preacher. Craving some totally irreverent, absurd comedy? What We Do In The Shadows is for you. If there’s one thing this list of the best vampire TV shows proves, it’s that vampires have been around forever—and they’re not going anywhere, even if we drive a wooden stake through their hearts.
A.V. Club
Every Björk album, ranked
With the release of her 10th studio album, Fossora, Björk delivers a thought-provoking work that takes her to new heights of experimentation. Like her other albums, Fossora is a space for sonic exploration, as well as a space to chart the Icelandic artist’s arc as a musical innovator. In this ranking, we examine what makes a Björk album great, and how she carved out an entirely new space for herself as a solo artist, starting with Debut in 1993.
A.V. Club
Chucky returns with a confident, nasty season 2 on Syfy
Spoiler alert: Chucky’s still alive. Yes, the killer doll with more resurrections under his belt than Sauron does get killed at the end of Chucky season one, but he has evolved beyond such petty hurdles as death. Now in its fifth decade, the Child’s Play franchise is as convoluted as ever, but for all the hoops it jumps through to keep the killer doll(s) and his opponents on a collision course, Chucky’s philosophy is as refreshingly simplistic as ever: keep the kills coming.
A.V. Club
SNL finally got around to killing Nicole Kidman's AMC ad
It was a wild year for AMC’s beloved Nicole Kidman ad. Playing before nearly every movie at AMC Theatres since September last year, Nicole Kidman’s “somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this” ad has become a year-long exercise in communal irony. It’s a rare example of society taking the piss out of cynical corporate pleas for patronage by taking the ad very seriously. Kidman’s shiny pinstripe suit, inexplicable inclusion of Jurassic World as an example of enjoyable moviegoing, and her trickster grin rattling off word salad have become bumper stickers, t-shirts, and internet memes about how theatergoers pay tribute to the God of movies: Nicole Kidman. Now, after a full calendar year of jokes about the ad, Saturday Night Live finally got around to making the jokes that people on Twitter have been pushing for months.
A.V. Club
Crew member says Dahmer—Monster set was "exhausting," caused "PTSD"
Netflix’s Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s eye-catching nature continues to prove a double-edged sword amidst new criticism from a production assistant who worked on the set. Kim Alsup calls Ryan Murphy’s limited series “one of the worst shows” she’s ever worked on—specifically, she tells The Los Angeles Times, as a Black woman.
A.V. Club
Elementary producer Craig Sweeny to cut Sherlock out entirely with new medical drama Watson
CBS’ Elementary premiered a few years after BBC’s Sherlock, when the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series was still an unimpeachable masterstroke of Britishness and not an impenetrable mess of Tumblr-courting gibberish (which was still somehow extremely watchable and sometimes still inexplicably very good), and both shows managed to find their own versions of success—proving that there’s plenty of room in the world for concurrent contemporary Sherlock Holmes-adjacent TV dramas.
A.V. Club
Huge news: The next James Bond will be "a thirty-something"
Following Daniel Craig’s official retirement as James Bond in No Time To Die, the action franchise’s producers have reassured us they’re not rushing to choose a new actor for the part. The search hasn’t even really begun, they say, while offering quite a few words on the process regardless. No names have emerged as frontrunners, but the Bond crew has offered some paltry breadcrumbs on what the next 007 could maybe, possibly be like.
Comments / 0