ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Back? Patriots QB Reveals Surprising Injury Update

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xfcWA_0iFOa0Hp00

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may be making a return to the field sooner than expected.

FOXBORO — Might “day-to-day” become “hour-to-hour?”

If so, a “return of the Mac” be close on the horizon.

Despite multiple reports predicting New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones to be sidelined for multiple weeks as he recovers from a severe high ankle sprain, the 24-year-old is apparently not ready to stay down for the count just yet.

In fact, he may just be attempting to get back on the field as soon as Sunday’s Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field .

Through sources, Mike Giardi of NFL Media has reported not only that Jones is at the Patriots facility on Thursday, but he is also participating in game planning.

The report further states that the Alabama product has told multiple teammates to ”not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay.”

In short, Jones is telling Patriots Nation “there’s a chance.”

Despite sitting out New England’s initial Week 4 practice on Wednesday, neither Jones nor Patriots coach Bill Belichick have ruled the Pats quarterback out of action for Sunday’s game. In fact, both parties may have set a record for using the phrase ‘day-by-day’ within a 48-hour period, when speaking about the manner in which Jones would approach his recovery.

Though he was careful to clarify his prowess as a medical expert , Belichick did advise that Jones was “definitely getting better” and had “made a lot of progress” while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Jones suffered the injury on the final offensive play of New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. An initial MRI was taken on Monday, which reportedly indicated that he had indeed suffered a severe high ankle sprain. Since that time, several outlets, including Patriots Country, have reported that Jones was exploring all available treatment options, including seeking a second opinion before determining whether to undergo surgery.

If Jones is unable to play against Green Bay, veteran Brian Hoyer would get the start, as Belichick previously confirmed. Rookie Bailey Zappe would serve as his backup.

Despite not being spotted during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice, Jones’ status will remain in question until the Pats travel to Green Bay on Saturday.

Should Jones take the field between now and then, his suiting-up for this weekend must be considered a true possibility.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Made His Opinion On Tom Brady Clear

As Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly deal with marital issues, a media storm is surrounding them. Both Brady and Bundchen had notable relationships prior to getting married to each other in 2009. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends is reportedly speaking out on Brady. Scott Barnhill, a model who dated Gisele...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Foxboro#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Media#Patriots Nation
numberfire.com

Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy