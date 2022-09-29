Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals of invading forces in east and south Ukraine – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces
Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns
Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
Republicans largely stay away from abortion issue in their ads. But not all of them.
Not many Republican candidates want to talk about abortion in their campaigns, especially in their costly paid television or digital ads. But the few who are taking on the issue are doing so with a familiar message: We aren’t the extremists, Democrats are. It’s a theme playing out across...
Supreme Court justices skeptical of EPA’s authority to protect wetlands from pollution
A majority of the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of the Biden administration’s defense of the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to protect wetlands from pollution under the Clean Water Act on Monday, in the first session of oral arguments in the court’s new term. At the same time,...
Herschel Walker denies in ‘strongest possible terms’ report he paid for abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, on Monday said a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job.”. Walker’s denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported he had paid...
Supreme Court hears challenge to key section of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting case
Supreme Court justices wrestled with a key provision of the Voting Rights Act for almost two hours on Tuesday in a case that could make it more difficult for minority voters to challenge alleged gerrymandering and continue the deconstruction of the historic law. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act...
Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media
The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms’ recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
Blinken backs Colombia’s ‘holistic’ approach to drug policy
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has backed Colombia’s recent efforts to rethink its drug policy and said the Biden administration and Colombia’s newly elected government will work together on rural development programs and interdiction efforts, while sharing intelligence on drug trafficking groups. The comments came after a meeting between Blinken and Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the first stop on a tour of South America in which the secretary of state will also visit Chile and Peru. Last month Petro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly and said that U.S.-led efforts to fight drug trafficking around the world had been “a failure.”
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell’s attempt to block the case. No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case. Dominion...
Frustration with Ukraine war spills out on Russian state TV
Russia’s retreat from a key Ukrainian city over the weekend elicited outcry from an unlikely crowd – state-run media outlets that typically cast Moscow’s war in glowing terms. A series of embarrassing military losses in recent weeks has presented a challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news...
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks. Those are the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns.The justices’ decision not to hear the cases comes on the heels of a decision in June in which the justices by a 6-3 vote expanded gun rights, weakening states’ ability to limit the carrying of guns in public.The cases the justices declined to hear were an appeal from a Utah gun rights advocate and another brought by the gun rights group Gun Owners of America and others. As is typical the justices made no comments in declining to hear the cases and they were among many the court rejected Monday, the first day of the court’s new term.
Supreme Court won’t take up MyPillow head’s defamation case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. As is typical, the high court did not say anything Monday about the case in rejecting it. Monday is the first day the high court is hearing arguments after taking a summer break. Lindell is part of a case in which Dominion also accused Trump allies Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani of defamation for falsely claiming that the election was “stolen.” The Denver, Colorado-based Dominion has sought $1.3 billion in damages from the trio.
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has gone to court against CNN, a familiar target when he was president. He’s seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network’s reports are trying to short-circuit any future political campaign. CNN says it has no comment. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Florida, focuses primarily on use of the term “The Big Lie” about Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud that he says cost him the 2020 presidential election. Reportedly, new CNN chief Chris Licht has told his personnel to avoid use of the phrase because it adheres too closely to charges made by Democrats.
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
NC Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law is now being evaluated by the state Supreme Court. Justices heard arguments Monday on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law last year. That lower court determined the 2018 voter ID law was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature. GOP legislative leaders say there’s no such discrimination in the law and point to alterations they argue eliminate any disadvantage Black voters would have had. The Supreme Court didn’t issue a ruling, and the case won’t affect this fall’s election. Voter ID still currently isn’t required.
Minnesota GOP nominee for governor claimed kids are using litter boxes in schools — it’s an internet hoax
The Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota repeated last week a bizarre hoax claim which has been debunked that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and are being allowed to use litter boxes to urinate in schools. Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate and a former state...
Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Solomon Islands foreign minister says the nation agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed. Jeremiah Manele’s remarks represented the first time the Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner. Manele spoke on a visit in Wellington, New Zealand.
Libya’s Tripoli government signs economic deals with Turkey
BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival governments has signed preliminary economic and maritime deals with Turkey in a move that has inflamed tensions with the other administration. The deals signaled a strengthening of ties between the allied administrations amid repeated international calls for Libyan elections. Monday’s deals will pave the way for further cooperation in the hydrocarbon and oil sectors. A gas deal is also expected. Turkey has been a prominent backer of Libya’s Tripoli-based government, currently headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. In 2019, Recep Tayipp Erdogan’s government helped thwart a year-long campaign by former eastern warlord Gen. Khalifa Hifter.
Montana judge knocks down Republicans’ tighter voting laws
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws were ostensibly targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification rules on student voters, and restricted third-party ballot collections. Native American tribes argued the student ID and ballot-collection measures had a disproportionate effect on reservations, where many people live far from polling places and are dealing with poverty and other challenges. Judge Michael Moses said the sponsors of the laws showed no proof that voter fraud was a problem.
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
