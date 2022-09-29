Read full article on original website
Guest 13
4d ago
and drove away from the scene.hope she get 2 life sentence for her disregard of other lives
4
82-year-old man killed by driver accused of running red light in Virginia
According to Virginia State Police, just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, a 2018 Jeep Cherokee was headed west on Route 33 when the driver ignored a red light and ran into a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero heading south through the intersection.
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Fairfax County Hit-and-Run
A woman died in a hit-and-run Sunday evening at a Fairfax County intersection that has been the scene of multiple fatalities this year. The woman was struck at the busy intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place before 8 p.m. Medics took her to a hospital, where she died. A...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfax
A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a driver that left the scene of the crash in the Annandale area of Fairfax.
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: 1 person dead after crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. Albemarle County Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 2. ACPD says one driver was...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal crash on 250 Bypass
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Albemarle County. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a crash on the Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road. One person was taken to the University...
Police ID Richmond man killed in Southside shooting
Rakeese Greene, 21, of Richmond, was hospitalized following the September 11 shooting and died on September 30.
14-year-old shot while riding bike in South Richmond
A 14-year-old is facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting in South Richmond on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Afton Avenue shooting victim who died weeks later identified as Richmond 21-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of a Richmond shooting that took place in September who spent weeks in the hospital before dying from his injuries last week. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting on Sunday, […]
Two teenagers shot within five days in Richmond, both are fighting for their lives
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Monday night. The 14-year-old is the second teenager to be shot within five days in Richmond.
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20. Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.
Body found in Virginia in 1999 identified as Dutch tourist
A body found in Prince William County over 23 years ago has been identified as a man who was visiting the United States from the Netherlands.
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
fredericksburg.today
Drunk driver with gun arrested in Stafford
A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
WJLA
Va. family heartbroken after neighbor shot dog, shooter says dog was aggressive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As a farm dog tasked with protecting livestock, Toby the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees is comfortable being outdoors. His family now says that has all changed after being shot by a neighbor. Jay Battle said this all happened Wednesday when Toby wandered off their...
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find runaway from Crozet area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for assistance regarding the whereabouts of a young woman. According to police, 15-year-old Abigail Garfield of Crozet may be with her boyfriend, another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. She is a white girl...
Hateful messages discovered outside Henrico restaurant
The spray-painted messages were discovered on Sunday at India K’Raja along the 9000 block of West Broad Street.
staffordsheriff.com
Drunk Driver Detained
A repeat DUI offender was arrested Friday night after parking her vehicle in a South Stafford ditch. On September 30th at 9:05 p.m. Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to Randolph Road for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, she discovered a Toyota RAV4 in the ditch and identified the driver as Nicole Murphy, 31, of Stafford.
