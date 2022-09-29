A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO