4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
Here’s what Bill Belichick said about the Patriots’ decision to punt in overtime
"I don’t think it was heavily considered, no." The Patriots managed to force Aaron Rodgers and the Packers into overtime despite playing with a third-string quarterback, but ultimately came up short in a 27-24 loss on Sunday. One of the crucial moments in the game occurred during what proved...
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday
The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
Patriots Make Surprising Decision On Top Wide Receiver
Initially, the New England Patriots listed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Moments ago, the team announced a change to his Week 4 status. The Patriots have now downgraded Meyers to out for Sunday's game. ESPN's Mike Reiss seems a bit surprised...
Dodgers are getting the short end of the stick with playoff structure
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already locked up the top seed in the National League and will inevitably have home-field advantage throughout the World Series. With some of the best fans in baseball, this is a massive advantage for the Dodgers to have. With the new playoff structure, the Dodgers...
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
Robert Griffin III Makes Bad Joke About Antonio Brown Pool Video
Robert Griffin III made an Antonio Brown joke no one wanted to hear.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Former Ohio State football player is NFL’s most dangerous rookie
There are plenty of Ohio State football players playing at the next level. One of them is the league’s most dangerous rookie right now. No program has more first-round picks than the Ohio State football program. They have had a whopping 85 first-rounders in their history. They had three receivers taken back-to-back-to-back in this past year’s first round if you still count Jameson Williams as a Buckeye.
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
Patriots Should Benefit From This Key Packers Injury Absence
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers will be without one of their best players when they host the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Star cornerback Jaire Alexander will miss the Week 4 contest, Green Bay announced roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. Alexander is dealing with a groin injury that he suffered early in the Packers’ Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL picks, Week 4: winners, spread, total
Week 4 of the NFL season kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals knocking off the Miami Dolphins Thursday night, giving the Dolphins their first loss of the year. The Bengals won the game, covered the spread and the game stayed Under the projected total. I kicked off the week hitting...
Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win
The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
