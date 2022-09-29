Read full article on original website
Related
blufftontoday.com
Not all SC law enforcement agencies send crime data to FBI. Budget hinders rural offices
A breakdown of South Carolina data submission, by region. New crime analysis center opening in upstate SC looks to address incomplete data. How big is the South Carolina crime data gap, and why does it exist?. SC at the forefront of transition to Incident-Based Reporting. Every year, South Carolina law...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
Comments / 0