Read full article on original website
Related
Biden surveys Hurricane Fiona’s damage in Puerto Rico, promises to ‘rebuild it all’
PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. “I’m committed to this island,” he...
Republican Herschel Walker pledges to sue over report he paid for abortion – live
Anti-abortion Senate candidate in Georgia reportedly paid for the procedure for a former girlfriend in 2009
NFL・
Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics...
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supreme Court to hear case that could have massive impact on US water quality
(The Hill) – The Supreme Court on Monday will hear arguments in a case between Idaho landowners and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a dispute that could redefine the scope of the country’s clean water regulations. The first case of the justices’ new term, landing just ahead of...
Disappointment as court rules California can’t ban ‘for-profit’ prisons
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Migrant advocates are expressing disappointment with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that California’s plan to ban for-profit prisons and migrant detention centers is counter to federal law. California was set to stop entering into contracts with private prison facilities beginning...
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers. Mexico sued Smith-Wesson, Barrett Firearms, Colt and others in 2021, alleging negligence in the sale of firearms...
Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report
(NEXSTAR) — The average federal student loan borrower in the U.S. owes nearly $35,900, the most recent data made available by the Department of Education shows. The college or university you choose to attend can have a big impact on your own student debt, a report has found. Using...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0