ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy