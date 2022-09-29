Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cincy Jungle
Marcus Peters goes at it with John Harbaugh during Ravens meltdown vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens were in great shape to finish Week 4 alone on top of the AFC North after the Browns fell earlier in the day. All Baltimore had to do was not blow a 20-3 lead at home to the Bills. Spoiler: Baltimore did, in fact, blow a 20-3...
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Report: NFLPA terminates UNC involved in Tua Tagovailoa's injury vs. Bills
Just days before Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off of the field against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, the former Crimson Tide signal-caller took a hit that resulted in impact to his head and back. Tagovailoa left the game with what was originally announced as a head injury...
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss
The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The Patriots coach gave his thoughts on the situation involving the Dolphins quarterback after his own signal-caller left Sunday’s game with a head injury.
Gisele Bundchen Seen Solo In Miami Among Reported Marriage Problems With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was spotted running errands by herself in Miami on Friday (September 30) amid her reported marital woes with husband Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel rocked a casual ensemble featuring a simple white tee and matching yoga pants, as seen in photos here. The sighting comes just days after Gisele skipped Tom’s opening game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their two kids, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, however, were there to cheer him on.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up
CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincy Jungle
AFC North Division Roundup
Just two short weeks ago, fans and fanatics were wondering what was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight last-minute losses. Suddenly, all is right in the Queen City. The Bengals’ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, coupled with losses by Cleveland and Baltimore on Sunday, suddenly...
Yardbarker
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: More Tua/Teddy, Mostert, O-Line, Reasons for Concern
What was there to like about the Cincinnati game? Is Raheem Mostert soon to become the clear lead back? Those questions and many others from Miami Dolphins fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious
With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ veteran doesn’t help his situation with his post-game actions
The Denver Broncos lost a brutal game to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. It’s certainly not how they planned their Sunday going. Especially with the way some things went down during the game. While the offense was better than it has been this year, it still wasn’t great...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Twitter appears to troll the rest of the AFC North’s really bad day
Today was a very good day for the Cincinnati Bengals. Entering the day, Cincinnati sat in third place in the AFC North. By day’s end, Cincinnati would be in a tie for first place in the division. Not one, not two, but all three other division teams lost in...
thecomeback.com
NFL, NFLPA announces massive concussion protocol changes
The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement that will modify the league’s concussion protocols “in the coming days,” according to a joint statement issued Saturday by the two sides. The NFL and the players union have been investigating the protocols in the wake of injuries suffered...
Comments / 0