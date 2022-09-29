ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH
atozsports.com

Former Broncos’ All-Pro throws player under the bus after brutal loss

The Denver Broncos lost about as tough a game as you will see, especially considering who it came at the hands of. The Las Vegas Raiders are probably the last team the Broncos wanted to lose to. Not only are they each other’s biggest rival, but they [Raiders] are also considered one of the league’s worst teams.
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Seen Solo In Miami Among Reported Marriage Problems With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen was spotted running errands by herself in Miami on Friday (September 30) amid her reported marital woes with husband Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel rocked a casual ensemble featuring a simple white tee and matching yoga pants, as seen in photos here. The sighting comes just days after Gisele skipped Tom’s opening game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their two kids, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, however, were there to cheer him on.
MIAMI, FL
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up

CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

AFC North Division Roundup

Just two short weeks ago, fans and fanatics were wondering what was wrong with the Cincinnati Bengals after two straight last-minute losses. Suddenly, all is right in the Queen City. The Bengals’ victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, coupled with losses by Cleveland and Baltimore on Sunday, suddenly...
CINCINNATI, OH
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem

Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
FanSided

NFLPA takes action after Tua Tagovailoa concussion: Football fans are furious

With the confirmation that the neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tua Tagovailoa for play in Week 3 has been fired, NFL fans and journalists respond. Two days after NFL fans saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa experiencing harrowing symptoms of severe neurotrama, the news broke that the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who initially cleared Tagovailoa to play in Week 3 has been fired.
thecomeback.com

NFL, NFLPA announces massive concussion protocol changes

The NFL and NFLPA have reached an agreement that will modify the league’s concussion protocols “in the coming days,” according to a joint statement issued Saturday by the two sides. The NFL and the players union have been investigating the protocols in the wake of injuries suffered...
