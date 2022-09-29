Read full article on original website
Road Closure Planned Wednesday for US 231 Near Loogootee
The Indiana Department of Transportation advises US 231 near Loogootee and West Boggs Lake is scheduled to be closed Wednesday for a pipe replacement project. The project is expected to be completed and the highway reopened by the end of the week, depending on the weather.
Daviess Co. Road Closing
The Daviess County Highway Department says County Road 600 South will be closed today between Glendale Road and State Road 257 for a paving project. 600 South will reopen to traffic around 5:00 PM.
