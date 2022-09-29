Read full article on original website
AdWeek
WGA Wins Arbitration That Will Allow More Writers To Reacquire Their Unproduced Screenplays
The Writers Guild is on a roll, prevailing in yet another significant arbitration on behalf of its members – this time winning a dispute involving a feature film writer’s right to reacquire their original, unproduced script that the guild says “paves the way for more similar rulings.” The arbitrator’s ruling in that case follows a recent landmark “self-dealing” arbitration against Netflix that the guild says will result in hundreds of writers on more than 100 Netflix theatrical films receiving an additional $42 million in underpaid residuals, and the settlement of a similar arbitration against Amazon in which the WGA has collected...
AdWeek
Why Dole Is Turning Fruit Juice Into Billboard Ink
Dole Sunshine Company‘s fruit usually comes in cans or jars. However, in the food and drink company’s latest campaign, its produce has found a fresh purpose as advertising ink.
AdWeek
Disney Networks Restored on Sling TV
After Disney’s networks went dark on Dish’s platforms Friday night due to a carriage dispute, Disney has reached a “handshake agreement” to bring back TV channels such as ABC, ESPN, FX, Nat Geo and Disney Channel, among others, to Dish’s satellite TV and its streaming multichannel service Sling TV.
AdWeek
At Recurrent Ventures, Recurrent Layoffs Raise Questions of Mismanagement
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. The media company Recurrent Ventures, which operates a portfolio of editorial titles ranging from Popular Science to Field & Stream, eliminated the roles of 52 employees last week in a surprise round of cuts, according to documents obtained by Adweek.
AdWeek
The CW CEO Mark Pedowitz Out as Nexstar Closes Acquisition
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Nexstar is closing its purchase of The CW, but it’s doing it without Mark Pedowitz.
AdWeek
AdWeek
Brandweek 2022: From Yogurt Brand to Modern Food Company
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Chobani is on a mission to make quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating communities and making the world a healthier place.
AdWeek
Fox Business Announces Season 3 of Primetime Entertainment Programming Slate
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fox Business Network will debut the third season of its primetime entertainment programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, Oct. 17th—as the network marks 15 years on the air.
