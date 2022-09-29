Alabama Softball Releases 2023 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide opens league play against the defending SEC champions, and Auburn comes to Rhoads Stadium for the first time since 2017.

It may still be months away, but it's never to early to start planning for softball season at Rhoads Stadium.

The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 league softball schedule, which includes the Crimson Tide's matchups. Alabama will host Arkansas, South Carolina, Auburn and LSU in Tuscaloosa along with road series at Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The schedule opens with a huge matchup at Rhoads Stadium against the defending SEC champion Arkansas Razorbacks and ends with a road trip to Oxford to take on the Rebels.

The Alabama roster features 13 returners, including All-America Montana Fouts and All-SEC honorees Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling, plus four freshmen and three transfers.

The full schedule with game times and TV affiliations will be released at a later date. For now, Alabama has eight games on the fall ball schedule beginning with the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State in Albertville on Oct. 12 before hosting six games at Rhoads Stadium four straight weekends in October and November.

Alabama Softball 2023 SEC Schedule

· March 17-19 vs. Arkansas – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· March 24-26 at Tennessee – Knoxville, Tenn.

· March 31-April 2 at Missouri – Columbia, Mo.

· April 6-8 vs. South Carolina – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 13-15 at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

· April 21-23 vs. Auburn – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· April 28-30 vs. LSU – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

· May 5-7 at Ole Miss – Oxford, Miss.

· May 9-13 at SEC Tournament – Fayetteville, Ark.