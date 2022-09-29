ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Smith
4d ago

“Migration continues to be what it was many years ago,” he said. “(They’re) trying to make sure that their families are protected and gain access to health care and quality education.” Let me rephrase that ; “Illegal enemy invasions continue by low class parasites from nasty countries whose goal is to rob taxpayers and bring their ugly language, dress, and behaviors with them.

NY1

Advocates call for more protections for undocumented workers

Immigrant workers came together Saturday at the Borough of Manhattan Community College, taking part in workshops to learn how to better protect themselves from abuse from employers. "Wage thefts, health and safety violations, discrimination, sexual harassment on the job. All those things are very common," Cal Soto said. Soto is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

What to Know About NYC Heat Laws

Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Coalition for the Homeless: Cruise ships are not the right solution for asylum seekers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, the NYC Coalition for the Homeless has stated, harshly criticizing Mayor Eric Adams administration’s plan to lease the Norwegian Bliss to house asylum-seeking migrants. The agency, which is considered the nation’s oldest advocacy and direct service organization helping homeless individuals and families, is now urgently pleading with the city to come up with another plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

What to know about NY Gov. Hochul’s $637M COVID test controversy

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul (D) speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month breakfast reception at El Museo del Barrio in New York City. Republican opponents have accused Hochul of engaging in “pay to play” over COVID test spending to benefit her supporters. It has become one of the major issues of the final weeks of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find an apartment to rent in NYC: FAQs for first-time renters

Finding your first rental apartment in New York City is without a doubt a nerve-wracking experience because it’s just so expensive and competitive here. Great apartments get grabbed fast—so you may see a place and have to put in an application on the spot, and these days you may even need to offer more than the landlord is asking—or risk losing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers can look up NYPD officer records in new database

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new database allows New Yorkers to look up the disciplinary records of police officers they encounter. The Legal Aid Society launched Law Enforcement Look Up on Monday, saying it’s the city’s most comprehensive source of police-misconduct records.  “You can find basic information like their shield number, their precinct assignment, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

The Fordham Observer

New York City, NY
The Observer is the award-winning student newspaper based at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center Campus in Manhattan. Follow for coverage of news, arts, sports, photos, videos, opinions, and more.

