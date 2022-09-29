Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigation the shooting of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex just after 3 pm for the report of shots fired. The complex is just off California Avenue in Absecon. Officer on the scene found evidence...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Look to Identify Two People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking to identify two "persons of interest" in two seemingly unrelated cases. First police are looking to identify the woman pictured just below "in reference to an ongoing investigation." Next, police are looking to find the identity of the man in this photo:. Egg...
More Charges Filed Against Driver in Fatal Wildwood, NJ, H2oi Car Rally Crash
Authorities in Cape May County say they have filed additional charges against a driver who killed two people in a crash during an unsanctioned H2oi car rally in Wildwood last weekend. According to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity...
Man Dies After Being Shot in the Head Following Argument in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a man has died after being shot in the head following an argument this past weekend. The scene unfolded around 4:45 early Saturday morning at Villari's Sports Bar on Coles Mill Road in Franklinville, which reportedly was not open at the time of the shooting.
Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing
Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
Philadelphia Man Admits Role in Salem County, NJ, Armed Bank Robbery
A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018. 43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. U.S. Attorney Philip...
NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia
A man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey to sell them. 33-year-old Barrett R. Griffin III of North Brunswick pleaded guilty this past summer to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and the shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Man Charged in Wildwood, NJ, H2Oi Car Rally Golf Cart Crash that Critically Injured Dad of 4
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an accident involving a golf cart that injured a father of four during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally last weekend in Wildwood. 22-year-old Eryk R. Wnek of Linden, Union County, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto.
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Go Walk and Dine Amongst The Dead In Wenonah, NJ, This October
Before you fill your calendar up with your favorite Halloween haunted attractions, you might want to save room for one unique experience you may not have ever heard before. If you head up the Atlantic City Expressway and venture into Gloucester County, make your way to the sleepy town of Wenonah. It's there that you'll get to picnic with those that have already left us and crossed over into the beyond. Spooky, right?
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Girl
Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl, missing since last Friday. EHT Police say Cristina Eletto was last seen leaving her home. She's described as approximately 5 feet tall and weighs about140 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. If...
Bump in Early Morning Catalytic Converter Thefts in Pleasantville NJ
The saying goes that the early bird gets the worm, but the early bird might also be outside sawing off the catalytic converter from your car. Pleasantville Police say they've seen an increase in such thefts over the last two weeks. They say the thefts have taken place, on a...
Stockton U. Police K-9 Was Top Dog at National K-9 Competition
Congratulations to an award-winning team from Stockton University -- K-9 Freya and her handler Lt. Tracy Stuart -- on their first-place finishes at the United States Police Canine Association's 2022 National Detector Dog Trials. K9 teams from around the country were tested in general odor recognition as well as searching...
Iconic Atlantic City NJ Restaurant Wants to Find This Dine-and-Dasher to Press Charges [VIDEO]
Dine and DASH? Don't you dare! It happened recently at one of Atlantic City's best-known restaurants, and now the staff wants to find the man to hold him accountable for his actions. The theft, because that's what it was, even if the proof is in someone's stomach, took place at...
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Northfield, NJ, Mosquito Pool Sample
A mosquito pool sample collected from Birch Grove Park in Northfield has tested positive for West Nile virus. That's the news from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, which received the confirmation earlier this week. Positive mosquito samples were previously confirmed this year in Mullica Township, Linwood, and Northfield.
Wildwood Restaurant Thanks Police With Free Meals After Car Rally
By now you have heard that two people died during the dangerous events of the unsanctioned car rally that caused havoc Saturday night in the Wildwoods. I wanted to tell you about a local restaurant that has rallied around the first responders who tried to protect people from this rally.
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
