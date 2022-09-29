ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigation the shooting of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex just after 3 pm for the report of shots fired. The complex is just off California Avenue in Absecon. Officer on the scene found evidence...
ABSECON, NJ
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ

Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia

A man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey to sell them. 33-year-old Barrett R. Griffin III of North Brunswick pleaded guilty this past summer to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Go Walk and Dine Amongst The Dead In Wenonah, NJ, This October

Before you fill your calendar up with your favorite Halloween haunted attractions, you might want to save room for one unique experience you may not have ever heard before. If you head up the Atlantic City Expressway and venture into Gloucester County, make your way to the sleepy town of Wenonah. It's there that you'll get to picnic with those that have already left us and crossed over into the beyond. Spooky, right?
WENONAH, NJ
Stockton U. Police K-9 Was Top Dog at National K-9 Competition

Congratulations to an award-winning team from Stockton University -- K-9 Freya and her handler Lt. Tracy Stuart -- on their first-place finishes at the United States Police Canine Association's 2022 National Detector Dog Trials. K9 teams from around the country were tested in general odor recognition as well as searching...
STOCKTON, NJ
West Nile Virus Confirmed in Northfield, NJ, Mosquito Pool Sample

A mosquito pool sample collected from Birch Grove Park in Northfield has tested positive for West Nile virus. That's the news from the Atlantic County Division of Public Health, which received the confirmation earlier this week. Positive mosquito samples were previously confirmed this year in Mullica Township, Linwood, and Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
