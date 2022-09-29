Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Man accused of opening fire into NY pizza shop
NEW YORK - The New York State Police arrested a man accused of opening fire into a pizza shop in Dutchess County. It happened Sunday at Antonella's Pizza on Route 9 in Fishkill. Responding officers found six people who were in the building at the time of the shooting. None...
Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 people in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A driver that killed two pedestrians in Manhattan is now charged with two counts of manslaughter. Leandro Diaz-Ramirez, 28, is accused of speeding through a red light in Inwood and causing a crash that killed two people. The Bronx man is also charged with assault and two...
NY hotel killing was 'random act' police say
NEW YORK - Police identified two men in custody in connection with the murder of a man in the lobby of a Poughkeepsie hotel and say the gunman didn't know the victim. Authorities held a news conference to update the investigation on Monday afternoon. They said the suspects "were known" to law enforcement from prior incidents.
La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD
NEW YORK - Wearing their police uniforms and playing salsa and merengue in NYC, chances are you may come across La Jara Band. La Jara Band is made up of members of the NYPD. The group has been captivating audiences at community events across the city. NYPD Capt. Alexander Cedillo...
Funeral arrangments set for slain FDNY EMS veteran Alison Russo-Elling
NEW YORK - Funeral arrangements have been made for FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death earlier this week in an unprovoked attack. Services for the 25-year veteran of the FDNY will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville.
Migrant tent city to be moved to Randall's Island
NEW YORK - Late Monday evening, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that a tent complex to give temporary housing for hundreds of migrants would be moved from Orchard Beach in the Bronx to Randall's Island. The mayor cited flooding concerns and better access to public transportation. The move...
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
Shopping wasteland on Manhattan's Upper East Side
NEW YORK - The area around 59th St. and Lexington Ave. on Manhattan's Upper East Side has turned into a shopping wasteland. The Container Store is gone along with Aldo’s shoes, The Gap, Banana Republic, and now Zara. Upper East Side residents aren’t happy about it. "It's definitely...
Queens curbside composting begins
The Sanitation Department's curbside composting program in Queens began Monday. The program is available to all residents of the borough. Sanitation will pick up compost on the same day as recycling.
New LIRR Main Line third track completed
NEW YORK - It’s the completion of a long ride for the LIRR’s third track. Over the past four years of construction, the $2.6 billion mega project that for decades was a source of debate, provided jobs to some 1,300 people, all of whom worked with one goal in mind, to ease a bottleneck that often resulted in delays.
How to participate in curbside composting in Queens
NEW YORK - Say goodbye to your garbage troubles — the largest curbside composting program in the nation has arrived in Queens. Many residents say it couldn't have come any sooner. "Composting is such an easy thing that you can do," Queens resident Kaari Casey told Fox 5 News....
Hofstra field hockey revels in Hail Mary victory
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - On Sunday, the Hofstra Pride field hockey team pulled off the most improbable play in all of sports. With the game tied 2-2 and just seconds left on the clock, Camilla Larsson heaved a pass towards the goal and forward Simryn Desai was there to score the game-winner to lead Hofstra University to a 3-2 win over Bryant University.
