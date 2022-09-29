Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 post-fight show: Reaction to Yan Xiaonan’s survival skills in defeating Mackenzie Dern
Yan Xiaonan picked up the biggest win of her career, and had to survive some tough spots against Mackenzie Dern in the main event of UFC Vegas 61. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jed Meshew, and Shaheen Al-Shatti react to Yan’s majority decision win and the judges’ scorecards as a whole, along with Dern’s performance overall from a viewer’s perspective. Additionally, the panel discusses Randy Brown’s win over Francisco Trinaldo in the co-main event, Mark Zuckerberg taking in the event at the UFC APEX, the bonus winners, the card not being very memorable as a whole, Chelsea Chandler and Daniel Santos picking up their first octagon wins in impressive fashion, Mike Davis returning after a 20-month layoff to get a win, and more.
MMA Fighting
Yan Xiaonan vs. Mackenzie Dern full fight video highlights
Watch Yan Xiaonan vs. Mackenzie Dern full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 61, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan took place Oct. 1 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern (12-3) and Yan Xiaonan (16-3, 1 NC) faced off in a pivotal matchup in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 video: Chelsea Chandler destroys Julija Stoliarenko with brutal ground and pound
Chelsea Chandler made an immediate statement in her UFC debut, viciously pounding out Julija Stoliarenko in the first round on Saturday. Chandler took on Stoliarenko — a replacement for original opponent Leah Letson — in a 140-pound catchweight bout on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 61 at the UFC APEX. Stoliarenko found success early with a takedown, and while she was transitioning to her patented armbar, Chandler was able to reverse position and made her opponent pay for it.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Photos: Coach frantically tries to pop Aaron Pico’s shoulder back into place at Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s Bellator 286 fight with Jeremy Kennedy turned into a desperate attempt to stay in the fight after a horrific shoulder injury occurred in the first round of the main card fight. Pico could be seen trying to fix his shoulder mid-fight, and his corners including Greg Jackson...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler earning next title shot would be ‘a clown show’
Beneil Dariush sees only one possible option for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight following UFC 280. The UFC lightweight division will have a lot of questions answered throughout the next two pay-per-view events starting later this month in Abu Dhabi. Atop the promotion’s return to Fight Island, the division’s vacant title will be fought over between former champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot contender Islam Makhachev. Also making his return that night is Dariush who looks to reinsert himself into the immediate discussion amongst the elite.
MMA Fighting
Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor’s angry rant towards him: ‘Relax buddy’
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why Conor McGregor was so angry with him. After Bisping and Anthony Smith talked about McGregor taking a shot at the former UFC middleweight champion’s acting chops, Bisping discussed the situation on his podcast Believe You Me, calling McGregor a “dickhead.” Those comments got a furious reaction from McGregor, where he told Bisping, “I’ll cave your head in.”
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd signs with PFL to compete at featherweight following release from UFC
Aspen Ladd has a new fighting home. The 27-year-old fighter from California, who was recently released from the UFC, has inked an exclusive deal to join the roster at the PFL where she’s expected to compete in the new women’s featherweight division starting in 2023. PFL officials confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61
Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore. The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 video: Sodiq Yusuff blasts Don Shainis with knees, finishes with guillotine choke in just 30 seconds
Sodiq Yusuff was the biggest favorite on the entire UFC Vegas 61 fight card, and he proved why in rapid-fire fashion. Taking on short-notice opponent Don Shainis after his original bout against Giga Chikadze was scrapped, Yusuff took out all his frustration and proved he was clearly the better fighter. As soon as the action started, Yusuff blasted Shainis with a series of vicious knees in succession.
MMA Fighting
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins pulled from UFC Vegas 61, main card moves forward with five fights
A light heavyweight fight between Maxim Grishin and Philipe Lins has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61 less than an hour before the main card was scheduled to begin. According to an announcement made during the broadcast, Lins had a medical issue that could not be cleared and he was ultimately ruled unable to compete on Saturday night. Due to the extremely last-minute notice, UFC Vegas 61 will now move forward with a five-fight main card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 30 video: Ben Rothwell demolishes Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds in bare-knuckle debut
Ben Rothwell didn’t waste any time in his first bare-knuckle bout. Rothwell made his promotional debut on Saturday night, facing Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event of BKFC 30 at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. Heading into the fight, Rothwell made is clear that he intended to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 results: Mike Davis showcases dominant grappling to beat Viacheslav Borshchev by decision
Nearly two years away from action didn’t slow down Mike Davis from picking up a dominant win over Viacheslav Borshchev to kick off the main card at UFC Vegas 61 on Saturday. While he’s best known for his striking, Davis actually turned to his grappling in the fight against “Slava Claus” as he scored numerous takedowns and essentially mauled his opponent during any of the ground exchanges. Davis did have to stave off a late comeback attempt from Borshchev, but ultimately it was too little, too late.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 results: Raoni Barcelos bloodies and batters Trevin Jones to win lopsided decision
Raoni Barcelos got back on track in a big way at UFC Vegas 61 with a lopsided decision win over Trevin Jones. The Brazilian showed superior striking and grappling over all three rounds as he battered and eventually bloodied Jones with a series of vicious elbows on the ground. There were a few moments where it looked like Barcelos might secure the finish, but he still managed to get the job done with a dominant victory across 15 consecutive minutes.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61: Joaquim Silva’s jumping knee crumbles Jesse Ronson for second-round finish
For the first time in almost four years, Joaquim Silva is in the UFC win column. Silva took on Jesse Ronson in a lightweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event at the UFC APEX, and ended the fight in the second round with a beautifully timed jumping knee down the middle that had Ronson badly hurt.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
MMA Fighting
Scott Coker: Aaron Pico dislocated shoulder, wants rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after Bellator 286
Bellator President Scott Coker said Aaron Pico avoided a broken bone on Saturday at Bellator 286 and wants a rematch with Jeremy Kennedy after a dislocated shoulder ended his night. Coker confirmed Pico’s shoulder injury at the post-event press conference for the Showtime-televised event at Long Beach Arena and welcomed...
MMA Fighting
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 booked for UFC 283 in Brazil
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will look to battle for a fourth and possibly final time with the flyweight title going up for grabs at UFC 283, which takes place on Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Figueiredo announced the fight via Instagram with additional people with knowledge of...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith reveals serious health complications after leg surgery slowing down his return to fighting
Anthony Smith doesn’t enjoy having idle time on his hands. The one-time UFC title challenger remains a top ranked light heavyweight while also spending time on his Sirius XM radio show, co-hosting the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and serving as an analyst on numerous UFC broadcasts. That’s not even mentioning that he’s a husband and father, who adores spending time by having outdoor adventures with his family.
Comments / 0