Massachusetts State

Major Hot Dog Eating Record Broken at Massachusetts Fair

Sorry, Joey Chestnut. With all due respect to your heroics at Coney Island, real history was made here in New England over the weekend. Warren, Massachusetts, native Brandon Wood set an all-time Topsfield Fair record by consuming 10 quarter pound hot dogs in less than seven minutes, according to the Fair and WHDH 7 News. Just what is a quarter pound hot dog? According to the fair, it is the equivalent of 20 regular hot dogs.
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite. (despite what my co host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade)
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Over 5,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Are Showcased at This New England Spectacular

Creating jack-o-lanterns is one of the quintessential pastimes of the spooky season, and this seasonal event takes the classic Halloween hobby to a whole other level. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is happening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and 100% worth a road trip. According to the Zoo's website, it features a whopping 5,000+ pumpkins.
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?

Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

