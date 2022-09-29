Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the Country
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Margarita Flights Are a Thing at This Epping, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Beer flights? They are quite common! Bloody Mary flights? It's like seeing a shooting star. They are rare, but they do exist. Now, MARGARITA FLIGHTS... that is something I have never seen before, until now! To say I am intrigued is an understatement. I am a proud member of the...
Major Hot Dog Eating Record Broken at Massachusetts Fair
Sorry, Joey Chestnut. With all due respect to your heroics at Coney Island, real history was made here in New England over the weekend. Warren, Massachusetts, native Brandon Wood set an all-time Topsfield Fair record by consuming 10 quarter pound hot dogs in less than seven minutes, according to the Fair and WHDH 7 News. Just what is a quarter pound hot dog? According to the fair, it is the equivalent of 20 regular hot dogs.
LOOK: Most Expensive Home for Sale in Maine as of September 2022 is Stunning Inside
Have you ever dreamed of living in a multi-million dollar home in Maine? For most of us, unless you are one of the many celebrities who have bought homes here in Maine or have found another way to make a salary in the millions of dollars, that hope will always be a dream.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're now into the fall season and of course, some folks are already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. It's inevitable as it will be here before you know it. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season. Even though there are some folks that don't love...
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?
Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Maine
It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
‘MasterChef Junior’ Judge Daphne Oz Makes Trip to Maine With Her Family
Maine certainly lives up to hits "Vacationland" nickname, and it's no surprise that celebrities love to enjoy all the state has to offer. This year there's been a number of celebrities like "The Office" star Steve Carell, "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams, and "Jurassic World" actor B.D. Wong who've made their way to the Pine Tree State.
Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb
Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite. (despite what my co host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade)
This Maine Clam Shack Brought Their Famous Lobster Rolls to Hugh Jackman
The Clam Shack seafood takeout restaurant has been in business in Kennebunk since 1968 and has become known nationwide for its excellent lobster rolls, getting recognition in People Magazine, CNN, The New York Times and the Today Show. Mainers are very proud of their seafood and people will travel from...
Search for snowplows begins ahead of winter amid Massachusetts driver shortage
WRENTHAM, Mass.—You may not be preparing for snow storms just yet, but plenty of town and city officials are. “Years ago, we used to start this process in mid-October, but every year it starts a little quicker and is a little more competitive,” Norfolk Public Works Director Blair Crane said.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
Over 5,000 Jack-O-Lanterns Are Showcased at This New England Spectacular
Creating jack-o-lanterns is one of the quintessential pastimes of the spooky season, and this seasonal event takes the classic Halloween hobby to a whole other level. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is happening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, and 100% worth a road trip. According to the Zoo's website, it features a whopping 5,000+ pumpkins.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
To the Halloween Buzzkills Who Say You Shouldn’t Visit Salem, MA, in October
Last October, yours truly visited Salem, Massachusetts, for the first time with a friend. The day was not only incredibly fun and memorable, but a true highlight of the Halloween and fall season. We both had an absolute blast. However, after going on Facebook recently to ask for your tips...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: ‘Lucky for Life’ player wins $25,000 a year for life
A $25,000 a year for life prize was the largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts Sunday. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws in Gloucester. It was from the game “Lucky for Life.”. Overall, there were more than 150 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed...
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Why are Massachusetts Residents Displaying Blue Porch Lights in September?
Over the past few months, we have been exploring why some Massachusetts residents are displaying colorful porch lights. You may remember in a previous post, I mentioned taking a trip down memory lane in some of the Berkshire County towns that I lived in including Pittsfield, Lee, Cheshire, and North Adams. I also mentioned how I was driving through the northern Berkshires and saw a blue porch light at one resident's home.
