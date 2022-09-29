Read full article on original website
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
South Range hosts annual Raiders Regatta
South Range students raced their boats Monday afternoon during the Raiders Regatta at the former South Range High School in North Lima. Sophomores at South Range construct their boats out of cardboard and duct tape and race from one end of the pond at the former school to another. Through...
Why last night’s sunset was special
(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
Parade, walk and rally kick off nonviolence week events in Youngstown
A parade of about a thousand people, floats, cars, and trucks kicked off Ohio Nonviolence Week in Youngstown. The peaceful walk and parade were started by students of Penny Wells' Sojourn to the Past more than a decade ago. About one thousand people took part in a nonviolent parade Including...
Donors take inaugural dive off of newly-purchased diving blocks at Hubbard Pool
Hubbard Pool recently installed brand-new diving blocks in the facility courtesy of donations from the local community. Those donors were the first to take a dive off the new boards on Sunday. In February of 2021, Hubbard Pool lost revenue to nationwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why...
Years Ago | October 3rd
Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
Firefighters battle flames in Trumbull County home
Crews were called to the 4900 block of State Route 46 around 3:30 a.m.
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Youngstown City Schools receives grant for portable farm
The $4,000 units take up less than 10 square feet of space and are portable.
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
Firefighters return to Valley after search and rescue following Florida hurricane
After working five days searching for survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida, a team of firefighters began the journey back to the Mahoning Valley on Monday. Firefighters from Calcutta, Liverpool Township, and Milton Township left for the Fort Myers Beach area last Thursday to assist in Operation Hurricane Ian Search & Rescue for Fort Myers Beach.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?
When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
Tri Lakes Library to close indefinitely beginning Monday due to short staff
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County's (PLYMC) Tri Lake branch in North Jackson will be temporarily closing beginning Monday, October 3 due to short staff. At this time, PLYMC does not have a scheduled date for the library to reopen. In the meantime, folks can visit any other open...
Local dance academy mourns passing of alum
A well-known ballerina who began her career in Youngstown has passed away.
Dog Halloween contest and parade held Sunday
The Mosquito Lake Dog Park Friends held its biggest fundraiser to help raise money for the park.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Weekend event honors memory of ten-year-old murdered in Youngstown
A weekend-long event gets underway Friday on Youngstown’s South Side to celebrate the memory of a 10-year-old girl and to help bring an end to the kind of violence that claimed her life more than a year ago. The Persayus Way Project is a non-profit organization formed to reduce...
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
