Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

South Range hosts annual Raiders Regatta

South Range students raced their boats Monday afternoon during the Raiders Regatta at the former South Range High School in North Lima. Sophomores at South Range construct their boats out of cardboard and duct tape and race from one end of the pond at the former school to another. Through...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Why last night’s sunset was special

(WKBN) – The autumn equinox was on September 22, which was the start of astronomical fall, but the days have been getting shorter since the summer solstice, which occurred on June 22. We reached another milestone last night as it was last sunset after 7 p.m. until March. Monday’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 3rd

Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mike Ray
WYTV.com

Police arrest man during investigation at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park. Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon. A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA

