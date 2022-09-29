SALISBURY, Md.-While the City of Salisbury won’t be hosting the National Folk Festival next year, they do have other plans up their sleeves. They’ll be bringing the first-annual Maryland Folk Festival to the area. It will be a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event. They will welcome musicians and street performers to help celebrate the roots and variety of American culture. We’re told while this event will bring different communities together and build civic pride, it will also have a strong economic impact.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO