WMDT.com
Local state of emergency canceled in Chincoteague
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Town of Chincoteague has rescinded the local state of emergency previously issued due to weather conditions. Operations in the town have returned to normal. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday, and rain showers with occasional periods of heavy rain can be expected. Tides are forecast...
WMDT.com
National Weather Service places Ocean City under coastal flood warning
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a coastal flood warning. This comes as remnants of Hurricane Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday, say Town officials. Rain is expected to begin Sunday...
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry cancels morning departures due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to ongoing rough seas and high winds, the Cape May – Lewes Ferry has canceled the first two round trips Tuesday morning. Departures at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. from Cape May are canceled, while the 8:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Lewes departures have been canceled.
WMDT.com
Voluntary evacuation canceled on Chincoteague Island
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Management Team is continuing to monitor the ongoing nor’easter. The voluntary evacuation has been canceled, and those who have evacuated may now return home. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Winds will remain breezy...
WMDT.com
Accomack Co. officials closely monitoring flooding as high tide rolls in
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – Accomack County is dealing with potentially dangerous flooding as a nor’easter rolls through. On Chincoteague Island, local officials are closely monitoring water levels in the causeway. Route 175 snakes over the water, offering the only way on or off the island. “You never know...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. residents urged to take measures to protect themselves from coastal storm
SNOW HILL, Md. – As Worcester County experiences a coastal storm with flooding, rain, and wind, officials are urging residents to implement common-sense measures to protect themselves from the storm. From mid-day Monday through Tuesday morning, areas along the bay and coast will likely experience moderate to major flooding...
WMDT.com
Emergency services officials prepare for potential flooding in Worcester County, provide safety tips
OCEAN CITY, Md. Monday, the boardwalk in Ocean City could be described as a ghost town as several businesses were closed due to the current coastal storm. With 1 to 4 inches of rainfall expected to hit the area within the next 24 hours, emergency services personnel say plans are already being put into action. “Such as clearing storm drains, preparing chainsaws with heavy equipment, and ensuring water treatment facilities continue to operate,” Birch said.
WMDT.com
Sand dunes holding up in Rehoboth Beach, visitors checking out the view
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., – In the first state, the remnants of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Waves were crashing harder than normal and the winds were intense too but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the unusual appearance. It is a hazard, however, officials aren’t too concerned about storm damage in the town.
WMDT.com
Maryland Folk Fest expected to have positive economic impact on Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.-While the City of Salisbury won’t be hosting the National Folk Festival next year, they do have other plans up their sleeves. They’ll be bringing the first-annual Maryland Folk Festival to the area. It will be a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event. They will welcome musicians and street performers to help celebrate the roots and variety of American culture. We’re told while this event will bring different communities together and build civic pride, it will also have a strong economic impact.
WMDT.com
Today’s Forecast: October 2, 2022
*** High Wind Warning in effect for Sussex County and the Maryland Beaches through Monday evening ***. *** Wind Advisory in effect for Kent, Worcester & Accomack Counties through Monday evening ***. Tonight will consist of cloudy skies, with periods of rain, windy conditions and chilly temperatures in the upper...
WMDT.com
Chincoteague issues state of emergency, voluntary evacuation notice ahead of storm
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – The Town of Chincoteague has declared a state of emergency, and is issuing a voluntary evacuation notice, ahead of an expected nor’easter. The storm is expected to start Sunday, and progressively worsen throughout Monday. Impacts could include wind gusts of 50 miles per hour, heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. Chincoteague Emergency Management officials warn that tidal flooding could be seen Monday morning through Tuesday. High tide will occur between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., and 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday afternoon holds a forecast for major flooding.
WMDT.com
Several dune crossings closed in Rehoboth Beach due to erosion
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Multiple dune crossings are closed in Rehoboth due to storm damage. We’re told the high surf, caused by ongoing weather conditions and combined high tides, has resulted in erosion at several dune crossings. For public safety, the City of Rehoboth Beach is closing beach access/dune crossings from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.
WMDT.com
Downtown Salisbury Food Tour dates announced
SALISBURY, Md. – The dates have been announced for the Downtown Salisbury Food Tour. Attendees will get a chance to try out all the tasty food the town has to offer on October 6th, 13th, and 20th. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Annual fall home expo showcases many products/services for homeowners, exposure for local businesses
LEWES, Del.- “It becomes a yearly thing that people look forward to,” Delaware Beach Book Owner Becky Carney said. From home renovations to finding your next humble adobe in Delaware resort communities, the 5th annual Fall Home Expos had you covered. “We have everything from heating and air, old wood furniture, electricians, painters,” Benson said.
WMDT.com
New Crime Stoppers Kiosk makes its way to Lewes Ferry Terminal
LEWES, Del.- Fighting crime one kiosk at a time. Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Delaware River and Bay Authority, is bringing this innovative technology inside the Cape May – Lewes Ferry Terminal to increase tip submissions, inform the community about local crime, and make the First State safer.
WMDT.com
City Utilities Superintendent retires
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury’s Utilities Superintendent Brian Lewis celebrated his retirement party. Brian started with the City 30 years ago as a Utility Tech, and over the course of his career rose to lead the whole division. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students clean up community
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students at New Directions Learning Academy helped clean up their communities recently. In small groups, they took turns helping reduce the amount of litter on the roadside. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Humane Society gifts microchip scanners to Animal Control
WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Worcester County Humane Society gifted four microchip scanners to their partners over at Animal Control. This may not seem like much, but now Anima Control can identify pets with a chip and can return them back to their owner when lost. We want to...
WMDT.com
Town of Delmar, Delaware Election Results
DELMAR, Del. – The Town of Delmar, Delaware held their municipal elections Monday that saw two council positions and the Mayor’s seat on the ballot. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in the town, and by 7:30 the unofficial results rolled in, showing two new council members ahead and a new Mayor. Mayoral candidate Tom Bauer is currently leading the race with 74 votes to Odell Jones Jr.’s 63 votes.
