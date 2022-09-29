Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients. In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”. They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline, one system specifically...
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation. Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol...
740thefan.com
Moose On The Loose In Bismarck
There have been multiple sightings of a moose roaming through Bismarck.
Bismarck’s Gordmans Building Sits Empty, What’s Coming Next?
It continues to sit empty, but it's ripe with opportunity.
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Schlotzsky's In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
The popular eatery in Bismarck is dealing with the same staffing shortages.
