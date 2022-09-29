Read full article on original website
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Justin Fields' Supporting Cast Ripped by NFL Twitter as Bears Lose to Giants
Four weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has yet to cure what ails the offense. The Bears fell to 2-2 with a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Chicago gained 293 total yards and saw Justin Fields sacked six times for...
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?
The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries
The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?
NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
3 important Indianapolis Colts matchups to watch for in Week 5
A Week 5 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football pits two AFC playoff hopefuls
John Madden's Family, Cal Poly Building $30M Football Facility to Honor NFL HOFer
Legendary NFL head coach and commentator John Madden's legacy will be honored with a $30 million football facility at his alma mater, Cal Poly. The school announced its plans Saturday during halftime of the team's home game against Sacramento State. Front Office Sports shared some designs for the facility:. A...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Says He Doesn't Know What Jalen Ramsey Was Doing on 57-Yard TD
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel took advantage of an off-balance Jalen Ramsey on his 57-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of Monday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Speaking to reporters after the game, Samuel said he was puzzled by Ramsey's approach against him in the...
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
LSU DB Sevyn Banks out 5-6 Weeks with Spinal Cord Bruise After Injury vs. Auburn
LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks had to be carted off the field on a stretcher following the opening kickoff of Saturday's 21-17 win over Auburn, and head coach Brian Kelly told reporters on Monday that the senior suffered a spinal cord bruise and would miss 5-6 weeks. "Nothing else," Kelly...
