Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Oklahoma State
Bleacher Report

Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens

The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Wouldn't Play Cooper Rush over a Healthy Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and despite backup Cooper Rush leading the team to a 3-1 record in his stead, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday there was no scenario in which they stick with him over a healthy Prescott.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 5?

The 2022 NFL season is a month old. And for each thing we thought we knew about how this season would pan out, there has been another that has not. We figured the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would be good, and they are. The Bills outlasted the Ravens in a wild one in Baltimore on Sunday, while the Chiefs posted arguably the most impressive win of Week 4, handling the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday night.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron Work Out for NY amid Jones, Taylor Injuries

The New York Giants are working out quarterbacks Jake Fromm and AJ McCarron on Tuesday in light of injuries suffered by starter Daniel Jones (ankle sprain) and backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) during the team's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Mike...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Speaking to Concussion Evaluation Investigators Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is speaking with investigators Tuesday as part of the NFL and NFLPA's inquiry into his concussion evaluation during and after a Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. Tagovailoa was allowed to return against Buffalo after halftime despite hitting his...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Will a QB Rise to the Top of the 2023 Class?

NFL scouts are on the road with nearly a third of the college football season already over. What they've likely learned is that the 2023 draft class is vastly different from the April one. Multiple quarterbacks are in the discussion to be first-round picks after only one heard their name...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury

The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
ATLANTA, GA

