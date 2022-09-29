Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Landon Collins Visiting NYG; 3-Time Pro Bowler Played with WAS in 2021
The New York Giants are possibly closing in on a reunion with safety Landon Collins. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Giants are set to host Collins for a meeting Monday, setting the stage for the three-time Pro Bowler to return to the franchise where he spent his first four NFL seasons.
Bleacher Report
CFB Twitter Says Will Levis 'Fumbled a Heisman Away' After Kentucky Loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis saw his Heisman Trophy chances take a serious hit Saturday as the seventh-ranked Wildcats suffered their first loss of the season, falling to No. 14 Ole Miss 22-19 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Levis' baseline numbers were solid—18-of-24 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and...
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Voting Rumors: Peter King Praises Possible AP Changes, 'I Love the Idea'
There is growing support for potential voting changes to the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the AP is considering a ranked-choice voting system for MVP similar to what is used in the NBA and MLB. It would be a change from the current method, where 50 sportswriters and broadcasters only list one name and the most votes wins.
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Bills' Week 4 Win vs. Ravens
The second quarter was almost over, and the Buffalo Bills faced a 17-point deficit against the Baltimore Ravens, another one of the AFC's top teams. It wasn't a great position for the Bills to be in, especially on the road in a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Randy Gregory to Have Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 2-6 Weeks
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory reportedly will miss 2-6 weeks after suffering an injury during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported an MRI revealed that Gregory's ACL remains intact. Mike Klis of 9News confirmed Florio's report, though he noted the 29-year-old will have his knee scoped:
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Todd Bowles: 'Nobody Called Down' for Concussion Check on Cameron Brate
The way NFL teams handle concussions suffered by players during games has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now found themselves under the microscope. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday that tight end Cameron Brate was not checked for a concussion...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield to Remain Panthers' Starting QB Amid Sam Darnold's Injury Rehab
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that Baker Mayfield would remain the starting quarterback amidst the team's 1-3 start and that Sam Darnold wasn't ready to return from his high ankle sprain despite being eligible to come off injured reserve this week. "Baker's always been a winner,"...
Bleacher Report
Video: Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Person Running on Field During MNF Game vs. 49ers
Television broadcasts of NFL games rarely show people who run on the field in an effort to discourage others from doing so in the future. Perhaps showing the person who ran on the field during Monday's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams might have been the move if the hope was to discourage copycats.
Bleacher Report
Latavius Murray Reportedly to Sign Broncos Contract After Javonte Williams Injury
The Denver Broncos reportedly found their backup plan for the injured Javonte Williams. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the AFC West team will sign Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad. Murray played in New Orleans' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with Alvin Kamara sidelined.
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Javonte Williams Reportedly Tore ACL, Out for Season with Injury
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams reportedly tore his ACL during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ending his season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added that Williams also suffered a "torn LCL and posterior lateral corner." The sophomore back...
Bleacher Report
Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, Mike Boone and RBs to Replace Cordarrelle, Javonte
With Javonte Williams set to miss the remainder of the season and Cordarrelle Patterson out for at least four games with their respective knee injuries, Week 5 will be the most active week on the fantasy waiver wire thus far. Here's a look at some names that could—or should—be scooped...
Bleacher Report
NFL Chief Medical Officer: 'We Often Struggle to Identify' Concussions Due to Testing
Amid the debate surrounding the Miami Dolphins' usage of Tua Tagovailoa, NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills explained the difficulty of diagnosing concussions, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "As a practicing neurosurgeon, I would tell you that we often struggle to identify whether or not a concussion has occurred...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Sam Darnold 'Not Close' to Return from Injury; Will Be 'A While'
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold reportedly isn't close to returning from a high-ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Darnold suffered the injury in Carolina's preseason finale against Buffalo when Bills defensive lineman C.J. Brewer landed on his ankle. He wasn't able to put any pressure on his foot before exiting.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 5 Waiver Wire: Mike Boone, Geno Smith Surprise as Top Pickups
The first month of the 2022 NFL season is in the rear-view, so managers should have a clear idea of how their fantasy teams are performing and what they are capable of for the remainder of the campaign. If you are struggling and have glaring holes on your roster, it’s...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR After Surgery on Knee Injury
The Atlanta Falcons have placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve because of a knee injury, the team announced Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith revealed Patterson had a minor procedure on the knee Monday morning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 31-year-old is expected to return when...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jonathan Taylor's Scans on Ankle Injury 'Clean;' Colts RB's Status TBD
The Indianapolis Colts remain unsure of running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday the team is still examining the severity of Taylor's ankle injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported initial scans of his ankle "came back clean."
Bleacher Report
TMZ: Police Investigating Fight at Youth Football Game Involving LeGarrette Blount
Gilbert, Arizona police are looking into a fight at a youth football game that allegedly involved former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, according to TMZ Sports. Following a game between Blount's team, GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears, the players exchanged customary handshakes on the field. Drone footage showed...
Bleacher Report
Vikings Rookie Lewis Cine to Undergo Surgery After Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Leg
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine will undergo surgery in London after he suffered a fractured leg in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. "Very tough moment for our team," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game. "[Cine is] obviously a guy that, from Day 1, has been a personal favorite of mine and does everything we've asked. He was continuing to progress in his rookie year and really had a dynamic role for us on special teams."
Heart of the matter: Doctor recommends Cardinals' J.J. Watt undergo procedure to fix problem
Always the quintessential professional, J.J. Watt stuck to his regular pre-game ritual on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Cardinals’ veteran defensive end did his solo pass-rushing shadow work against a goal post at one end of the arena, did some private stretching in the end zone, then would return in uniform to finish his normal routine. ...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL at 34; Won Super Bowl 47 with Ravens
Longtime Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons Monday. Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 <a href="https://t.co/nIfgkjvbQv">pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv</a>. Smith will officially announce his retirement at a Monday press conference after signing a one-day contract. Smith spent his entire career in Baltimore after being...
