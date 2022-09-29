ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

TMZ: Police Investigating Fight at Youth Football Game Involving LeGarrette Blount

Gilbert, Arizona police are looking into a fight at a youth football game that allegedly involved former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount, according to TMZ Sports. Following a game between Blount's team, GCYFC Gators, and the Chandler Elite Bears, the players exchanged customary handshakes on the field. Drone footage showed...
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Wadsworth, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Wadsworth, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy