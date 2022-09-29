ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFLer Adrian Peterson owes Castrol $60K for canceled contract: suit

By Priscilla DeGregory
 5 days ago

Adrian Peterson still owes $60,000 to Castrol after the motor oil company canceled its contract with the former star NFL running back when he was hit with a child abuse charge in 2014, new court papers allege.

The 37-year-old free agent – who last season played for the Seattle Seahawks and the Tennessee Titans – signed a deal in 2013 to “publicly promote” synthetic car oil Castrol EDGE, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit from Wednesday.

But Castrol canceled the deal — and demanded Peterson return part of the advance on the canceled contract — after the football player was indicted for allegedly hitting his 4-year-old son with a wooden spoon, the suit says.

The company nixed the deal under a clause in the contract that gave them an out due to embarrassment or scandal.

Peterson allegedly never paid the pro-rated refund to Castrol, so the company took him to arbitration in June 2020 and won the next year. His management company — Adrian Peterson All Day Inc. — still owes Castrol a $60,540 arbitration award and fees from 2021, the lawsuit charges.

Castrol canceled its contract amid his 2014 arrest for child abuse.
Getty Images
The running back lost a 2021 arbitration award with Castrol but allegedly still hasn't paid the company any money.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Castrol wants a Manhattan judge to make Peterson pay $60,540, plus interest.
Getty Images

“To date, [Peterson’s company] has failed to pay the award, in whole or in part,” the filing states.

Castrol is asking a judge to force Peterson to pay the award, plus 9% interest.

Peterson, the NFL’s fifth all-time leading rusher, skirted jail time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of reckless assault in Texas in November 2014. He was fined $4,000 and ordered to take parenting classes and do 80 hours of community service.

He claimed he never meant to hurt his son – who reportedly suffered cuts and bruises on his back, thigh and on one testicle — and said he was disciplining the child as he had been growing up.

Castrol sought reimbursement for part of the nixed deal and says it’s yet to see a penny from Peterson.
Castrol Edge

Peterson made headlines earlier this year when he was arrested for domestic violence . The charges from February were dropped when his wife, Ashley, said Peterson never hit her .

Lawyers for Peterson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

A rep for Castrol declined to comment.

